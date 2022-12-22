Taliban ‘orders total ban on female education as girls are barred from attending primary school’

The Taliban have banned girls from primary school, effectively excluding all women across Afghanistan from education.

At a meeting in Kabul with school principals on Wednesday, the Taliban also banned female staff, including teachers.

The decision has closed one of the few professions still open to women in the country, which has become more extremist since the hardline movement came to power last year.

In addition to a new ban on women in Afghan universities, this includes an almost complete ban on women’s education.

Female students protest Wednesday against the Taliban’s ban on university education for women. The ban was introduced on Tuesday, and a subsequent decision to ban girls from primary school led to an effective total ban on education for women in Afghanistan.

On Wednesday, empty seats are reserved for female students at the Mirwais Neeka Institute of Higher Education in Kandahar, Afghanistan

The extremist government also said women would no longer be allowed to attend mosques or seminaries.

Taliban officials at the meeting included representatives from the police, the National Intelligence Agency and the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice.

The Taliban have not issued an official statement and the ministries of education and higher education have not responded to requests for comment.

While all of the movement’s previous bans on education were ‘temporary’, none have been lifted.

Ghulam Sarwar Haidari, a shopkeeper in Kabul, told the Wall Street Journal his daughter Mahbooba was sent home when she arrived at the tutoring center.

She took classes in preparation for the upcoming fifth grade semester and hoped to study medicine.

“My daughter has locked herself in a room since this morning and keeps crying,” Mr Haidari said.

All her hopes are broken. We are dead tired of this situation and only wonder when it will be over.”

Fazil Rabi Askari, 47, a father of three girls, said his eldest daughter had been struggling since the ban on secondary education last year.

He now fears for the mental health of his youngest daughter, who is also being excluded from education.

Islam urges both men and women to seek knowledge. This act of the Taliban is clearly contrary to Islamic values ​​and commands.

“This decision has destroyed the dreams of a nation, and the dreams of my daughters.”

Girls were sent home from primary schools in the capital Kabul.

Hundreds of young women were expelled from Afghan universities on Wednesday. The ban was introduced on Tuesday by the Minister of Higher Education

Male university students attend classes separated by a curtain between men and women on Wednesday after women were banned from campuses at a university in Kandahar province

The country’s Higher Education Minister, Neda Mohammad Nadeem, has sent a letter to all government and private universities directing them to implement the change

Islamic leaders announced on Tuesday that women would no longer be allowed to attend university.

The decision to bar women from universities came in a succinct announcement late Tuesday from Neda Mohammad Nadeem, the minister of higher education.

“You are all informed to immediately implement the said order to suspend the education of women until further notice,” it said.

Armed guards barred female students from entering campuses on Wednesday, a day after the country’s Taliban rulers banned them in a new assault on human rights.

‘We are doomed. We have lost everything,’ said one student, who asked not to be identified.

A team of AFP journalists watched groups of students gather outside universities in the capital Kabul, who had been barred from entering by armed guards and shuttered gates.

Many, dressed in hijabs, were also seen in groups on roads leading to the campuses.

Male students were also shocked by the latest edict.

“It really expresses their illiteracy and low knowledge of Islam and human rights,” said one, who also declined to be named.

“If the situation continues like this, the future will get worse. Everyone’s scared.’

Despite promising softer rule when taking power last year, hardline Islamists have stepped up restrictions on all aspects of women’s lives, ignoring international outcry.

Many schools across Afghanistan were closed when the Taliban took over in August 2021.

High school girls were told to stay home when schools reopened and the anticipated announcement that they could return has not been made.

An Afghan student leaves the Mirwais Neeka Institute of Higher Education in Kandahar, Afghanistan, on Wednesday

Afghan female university students walk past a private university in Kabul on their way back on Wednesday

Women now need a male guardian to perform many basic tasks, including traveling from home for more than 48 hours and taking a taxi or even seeing a doctor.

The Taliban adhere to an austere version of Islam, with the movement’s supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, and his inner circle of clergy opposing modern education, especially for girls and women.

But they are at odds with many officials in Kabul – and among their constituencies – who had hoped girls would be allowed to continue learning after the takeover.

The Taliban’s ban on education was met with universal outrage from international leaders.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted on Wednesday that the “world is watching the Taliban.”

‘As a father of daughters, I cannot imagine a world in which they are denied an education.

“The women of Afghanistan have so much to offer. Denying them access to university is a big step backwards.

‘The world is watching. We will judge the Taliban by their actions.”

Human rights campaigner and Taliban survivor Malala said the Taliban women would not be able to stop learning.

“The Taliban may lock every classroom and university gate in the country, but they can never lock the minds of women.

“They can’t stop girls from seeking knowledge. They can’t stop the quest to learn.’

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, meanwhile, was “deeply concerned,” his spokesman said Tuesday.

“The Secretary-General reiterates that the denial of education not only violates the equal rights of women and girls, but will also have a devastating impact on the future of the country,” Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.