Sylvester Stallone stokes reconciliation rumors with estranged ex Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone has fans wondering if he and his estranged wife Jennifer Flavin have rekindled their flame — and put their impending divorce on ice — with a new Instagram post.

The 76-year-old Rocky icon shared two throwback photos on social media Monday morning of him and Jennifer holding hands during a romantic walk.

Last month, Flavin, 54, filed for divorce from Stallone after 25 years of marriage, accusing her movie star husband of hiding and selling their marital belongings. Stallone, for his part, agreed that their marriage “was broken beyond repair.”

“Great…,” Stallone wrote in his latest Instagram post.

The Philadelphia native shared two throwback images. One of him and his wife Jennifer are smiling with their three daughters who were in elementary school at the time.

In the other snap, Stallone was seen from behind walking hand in hand with Flavin.

The Instagram grid photos are curious as the couple are just entering a controversial divorce battle.

Last month, Flavin filed court papers to annul her marriage to Stallone, accusing him of shady dealings with their matrimonial property.

The actor hit back, denying any wrongdoing with their joint assets in his response.

Days before the divorce filing, DailyMail.com revealed that the actor had a giant tattoo of Flavin on his right biceps, covered with a photo of Butkus, Rocky’s bullmastiff from the popular movies.

In documents, Sly denied his wife’s allegations that “engaged in the willful squandering, depletion and/or wasting of marital assets that have had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.” PEOPLE reported.

In addition, Stallone opposed his estranged wife’s request to have “exclusive use” of their Palm Beach home. Flavin had previously requested exclusive use of the palatial property when the divorce took place.

With regard to legal costs and attorneys’ fees, Flavin asked the court to consider the “conduct of each party” that the trial could potentially overturn. She asked the court to encourage “mutual cooperation” to reduce “the cost” of legal cases.

Stallone said in his response that Flavin “hired legal counsel to represent her and agreed to pay them their legal costs.”

The Rambo star did not oppose her petition to “restore” her maiden name. Stallone also agreed that their marriage was “irreparably broken.”

Shortly afterwards, it emerged that Flavin – a former model and Stallone’s third wife – is divorcing him after 25 years of marriage. The split has shocked Hollywood, where their partnership has been considered one of the most enduring unions in the fickle movie world.

However, the story has become even more astonishing with claims that their Rottweiler Dwight was the direct cause of the breakup. Stallone loves Dwight — the name of his character on a new TV drama series, Tulsa King — and has been posting gushing videos and photos of the pet on social media.

Family insiders told website TMZ that the actor wanted the dog to help protect the family at their homes in Los Angeles and Palm Beach, Florida.

But – while they already have other dogs – Flavin didn’t want a huge Rottweiler in the house and resisted vehemently. Their disagreement over Dwight reportedly sparked a huge row that brought up other issues between the pair, culminating in her decision to hit the nuclear button.

It remains tantalizingly unclear whether Stallone decided before or after Flavin told him she was leaving him until the less tactful tattoo modification.