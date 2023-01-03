Sydney Test, day one LIVE updates: Warner gone cheaply as Renshaw tests positive to COVID

18th left: Still coming in from Randwick End, Jansen tries to dig one into Labuschagne but the No. 3 Aussie is all over it and rolls his wrists beautifully for a pull shot that results in a boundary towards the Bill O’Reilly Stand. I’m not sure bowling around the wicket is the right way to go against Labuschagne.

19th left: Labuschagne continues his excellent start to his knockout with another four, this time from offside. Nortje’s last ball is 138 km/h. He has already bowled eight overs today, which Fox Cricket commentator Allan Border says is far too many for the opening morning of a Test. Border thinks he is being used the wrong way.

Australia 1-43 (Labuschagne 16, Khawaja 15)

Another statement has also come in from an Australian spokesperson, seeking clarity on the Matt Renshaw situation (he has COVID-19 but is still listed to hit today).

“Peter Handscomb was added to the Australian team sheet late yesterday as a substitute fielder in case non-playing team members return to their BBL clubs or states during the Sydney Test. No decision has been made yet whether he will travel to Sydney or whether players will be released.”