Sydney FC 3-1 Western United: Adam Le Fondre, Robert Mak and Joe Lolley score in Sky Blues’ win

Steve Corica’s Sydney FC secured their first A-League win of the season with a win from behind over Western United.

Both clubs had suffered defeats in their league openers last weekend and Saturday’s game offered both clubs the chance to take their first points of the season.

Former Reading star Adam Le Fondre has been in deadly form since making the move to Down Under in 2018 and looked close to opening the score within the first ten minutes, but his powerful header was denied by United goalkeeper Jamie Young.

Steve Corica’s Sydney FC took their first league win of the season, beating Western United

United started the game strong and opened the scoring via Joshua Risdon

Goalkeeper Jamie Young denied Adam Le Fondre’s first attempt from the penalty spot

However, the winners of last season’s A-League Grand Final quickly took the lead at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, opening the scoring via Josh Risdon.

Risdon’s well-placed offense seemed to bounce awkwardly in front of Sydney’s goal, as the ball bounced off the inside of the post and gave the visitors the lead in just 16 minutes.

Le Fondre would have his chance a few minutes later to avenge his earlier miss when he took a through ball before being knocked down for a penalty.

But the former Reading star made sure he didn’t miss the chance that his second goal would be denied the equaliser

Sydney then took the lead with a goal from winger Robert Mak take the lead into halftime

Former Forest star Joe Lolley rounded out the win with a second half goal to secure the three points

However, the 35-year-old’s penalty was amply saved and United’s centre-back Nikolai Topor-Stanley turned the ball into a corner.

Later in the opening half, Le Fondre would get his chance at redemption after Joe Lolley was knocked down in the United box.

The former Premier League striker had no hesitation this time around and threw his penalty emphatically on the goalkeeper’s left wing to equalize.

An attack by Robert Mak from the edge of the box would put Sydney ahead and go into halftime, and Joe Lolley scored in the second half to secure three points for the away side.