Swans star brought to tears after Sydney’s heart-stopping preliminary final win over Collingwood

Swans star Paddy McCartin fought back tears as he reflected on his ‘real rollercoaster’ of a journey in the AFL, which will see him play in next week’s grand final.

Taken with the first pick of the 2014 national draft by St Kilda, McCartin played just 35 games in his first five seasons in the AFL with the Saints as his time on the field was limited by eight concussions.

Delisted at the end of the 2019 season, McCartin was picked up by the Swans and after impressing on the club’s VFL list last year, was given a second chance in the AFL this season.

Paddy McCartin went from almost having to retire from the AFL to a Grand Final in three years

McCartin has seized the opportunity emphatically, playing 21 games and developing into a key cog in Sydney’s backline, playing alongside his brother Tom.

After speaking after the Swans’ dramatic 14.11 (95) to 14.10 (94) win over Collingwood in the preliminary final on Saturday, the 26-year-old was visibly emotional as the realization that he would be playing in a Grand Final began to sink in.

“If I was allowed to swear on TV I would,” he told Fox Footy’s Best On Ground.

‘I actually can’t believe it, mate, to be honest. From where I was to where I am now – it’s crazy mate.

I can not believe it […] Yes […] Sorry, I’m a bit emotional.’

‘I started the year on the rookie list. If you would have told me in January that I would be playing in a Grand Final, I just wouldn’t have believed you. It’s crazy.’

McCartin has spoken openly about the mental challenges he has faced as his AFL career was repeatedly hampered by concussion. In 2019, he held a meeting with the AFL and a panel of doctors who warned him he may have to stop walking because of his concussion.

But now he is one win away from calling himself a Premiership-winning player.

Playing alongside his brother Tom (left), McCartin has developed into a key cog in Sydney’s backline this season after starting the year on the rookie list

‘I’ve talked about it a bit, but it’s just been a real roller coaster ride. It’s more just where I came from,’ he continued.

‘I even think back to this time two years ago, I was pretty much nowhere and I was struggling a lot.

‘If you had told me this time last year I would be ready to play in a Grand Final, I just wouldn’t have believed you.’

Sydney reached a dramatic preliminary final with a point against Collingwood on Saturday

The Swans booked a place in next week’s Grand Final against Geelong, their first finals appearance on a Saturday in September since 2016

Nick Riewodlt, who played with McCartin for three years at St Kilda, said it would be an ‘extraordinary story’ if his former teammate won the flag.

‘First it was he played his first game back and it was history. Then he found a really good form and it was history, said the Saints legend on Best on Ground.

“Then you do it with your brother, so it’s a different story.

‘To have the year culminate now in the opportunity to play in a Grand Final […] and he was out of the game and gone within four or five years – it’s quite an extraordinary story.’