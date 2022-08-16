Supercheap Auto alleged theft: Gold Coast woman is charged over pram saga

<!–

A woman who allegedly stole from a Supercheap Auto store and hid the items under a blanket in her stroller has been charged by police.

Darren Woolfe, a former Gold Coast auto parts store employee, was resigned after she confronted the alleged thief as she left the store on April 24.

Queensland Police confirmed in May that they were looking for the woman, who allegedly stole two disc rotors before rushing out of the Ashmore store.

Last month, the 43-year-old was charged with two charges of theft and one of fraud.

She is due to appear in court on August 29.

Former employee Darren Woolfe is seen running after a woman who allegedly stole from the Supercheap Auto store in the Gold Coast in April

CCTV footage previously released by police showed the woman walking past the cash register and exiting the store before Mr Woolfe ran after her.

A scuffle ensued between the couple, with the woman yelling at Mr Woolfe to ‘Let go of my baby!’

Footage of the confrontation went viral, prompting Supercheap Auto to temporarily put Mr Woolfe down before leaving the company altogether.

The company was criticized online for rejecting Mr Woolfe, but said it had policies to protect staff and prevent them from confronting buyers.

The images show how the frustrated employee grabs the pram

The owner of rival Autobarn shop in Burleigh Heads, Michael Farrar, quickly hired Mr Woolfe.

“In companies, you can measure many things with KPIs like performance, but you can’t measure loyalty,” Farrar told Nine News.

“So I thought he was a very loyal man and the kind of person I want on my team.”

Daily Mail Australia previously revealed that the employee was inundated with job opportunities before taking a position with his new employer.

Dozens of people threatened to boycott the Supercheap Auto chain over the firing.

“After watching the video, it’s bizarre that Supercheap dropped him after the dedication he showed to them!”