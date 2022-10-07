Summer 2022 saw Britain’s deadliest EVER heatwave: 40C temperatures triggered extra 2,800 deaths

Thousands more people died than expected this summer as Britain baked in Saharan temperatures, official figures show.

Across the country’s five heat wave periods – which set record temperatures as the mercury exceeded 40C (104F) – a further 3,200 fatalities were recorded.

The figure is the highest excess mortality seen during summer heatwaves since the National Heatwave Plan was introduced almost two decades ago.

And statisticians expect it will only rise higher as delayed death registrations continue to trickle through.

Almost all deaths occurred among the over-65s, which health chiefs say shows the deadly impact rising temperatures can have on at-risk groups.

The graph shows the number of daily deaths between June and August 2022 (red line), the five-year average of daily deaths (blue line) and heat wave periods (red bars)

The graphic from the ONS shows the proportion of daily excess deaths among the over 70s (blue line) and under 70s (pink line) in England and Wales. Death rates jumped among both cohorts during heat waves (shown in gray bars), although deaths were still largely below the five-year average among under-70s

Bournemouth beach was packed with sun-seekers on August 10 as temperatures soared across the UK

HOW DOES HEAT KILL? Hot weather can cause dehydration, which causes the blood to thicken. It also lowers blood pressure, making it harder to push blood around the body. This can lead to blood clots and strokes. Overheating can make symptoms worse for those with heart and breathing problems – which can be fatal. There is also a higher risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, especially if you exercise outdoors when it is hot. This is caused by not drinking enough and losing fluids through sweat. Studies have also found that accidents and injuries, such as from car crashes, are higher worldwide during warm periods. Experts believe this is because heat can disrupt thinking, making mistakes more likely.

The data, released in a joint report by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), shows the deadly effects of summer’s scorching temperatures.

Analysis by the ONS showed that between June and August 56,303 deaths occurred in England and Wales.

The figure is 3,271 (6.2 per cent) more than expected – defined as those above the five-year average for that time of year.

The vast majority were clustered around the UK’s five heat periods, which took place from 16 to 19 June, 10 to 25 July, 30 July to 5 August, 8 to 17 August and 23 to 25 August.

The second heat wave was the deadliest with 2,227 recorded deaths – 10.4 percent above average.

Each period of extreme heat was followed by a sharp drop in deaths.

Statisticians said this suggests a short-term mortality shift – when deaths among the vulnerable that were going to happen anyway are ‘brought forward’ to within warm spells.

More women (2,159) than men (1,115) died in the heat wave this year, reversing the trend seen over the past five years.

And older age groups were hardest hit. Around 5,000 over-70s died during scorching days – but the total was brought down to 3,271 because there were almost 1,800 fewer deaths than expected among younger groups.

In the summer, maximum temperature records were broken across the UK, sparking wildfires across the UK that left villages “looking like war zones”.

Pressure mounted on emergency services as thousands of fires broke out across the country, swimmers got into trouble and accidents skyrocketed.

And passengers were left stranded as trains ground to a halt.

The Met Office issued a ‘red’ extreme heat weather warning, while the UKHSA issued a level four heat alert – both for the first time since they were introduced in 2020 and 2004 respectively.

Separate figures from the UKHSA found there were a total of 2,803 more deaths than expected over the five heatwave periods this summer.

It is the highest figure recorded since the Heatwave Plan for England was introduced in 2004 in an attempt to protect the public from heat-related harm.

The figure is slightly lower than the ONS’s as it does not include deaths among under-65s or those that occurred in Wales and excludes Covid deaths.

It shows that during the four days from 17 to 20 July, there were 1,012 deaths among those over the age of 65. These are classified as any deaths above the five-year average.

During that period, some parts of England recorded temperatures above 40C (F) for the first time, and the UKHSA issued its first ever level four heat health alert.

Meanwhile, from August 8 to 17, 1,458 more deaths were recorded in this cohort.

Isabel Oliver, chief scientific officer at UKHSA, said: ‘These estimates clearly show that high temperatures can lead to premature death for those who are vulnerable.

“Higher excess deaths occurred on the hottest days this year, and a warming climate means we need to adapt to live safely with warmer summers in the future.

“Prolonged periods of hot weather are a particular risk for older people, those with heart and lung disease or people who are unable to keep cool, such as people with learning disabilities and Alzheimer’s disease.”

Sarah Caul, head of mortality analysis at the ONS, said: ‘During the UK summer of record high temperatures, there was an increase in deaths.

‘However, these increases around the hottest days were followed by periods of below-average mortality.

‘This is likely to be a result of short-term mortality displacement, particularly among older age groups, where people died a few days or weeks earlier than expected.

‘This trend is consistent with what we have seen in previous summers with heat wave periods.

‘It is also the case that despite peaks in mortality during heat waves, the majority of days in the winter period (December to March) show a higher number of deaths than we see in summer.’