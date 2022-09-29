‘Suicide’ of Briton found hanged in Qatar on Christmas Day doesn’t make sense, his widow says 

He had quit Qatar Airways and considered a job with a rival Saudi firm.

Authorities labeled it a suicide, but a court said there was insufficient evidence.

The widow of a British travel executive found hanged in a Qatari hotel room days after he was “tortured by secret police” has said his death “makes no sense”.

Pundits have warned that England football fans are “not safe” in the desert state World Cup this winter following the shocking death of Marc Bennett in 2019.

The 52-year-old had been wanted to boost the regime’s tourist trade ahead of the tournament.

But after he resigned from Qatar Airways and considered a job with a rival Saudi firm, he was arrested at the state airline’s offices in Doha in October 2019.

Mr Bennett was taken blindfolded and handcuffed to a secure detention center where he claimed he was stripped naked and tortured for his ‘Saudi contact’.

The father of three was allegedly attacked with high-pressure hoses, beaten against walls and subjected to sleep deprivation techniques while in detention for three weeks.

Nancy Bennett, 51, the widow of Marc Bennett, who was found hanged in a hotel room in Qatar in 2019, said his death is meaningless.

He was unexpectedly released on November 2, 2019, a day before a UN mission inspected detention centers in Qatar, and was thrown into a Doha hotel.

But Mr Bennett was left in “legal limbo” not knowing whether he would be re-arrested or allowed to return home to the UK before a receptionist found him hanged on Christmas Day.

Bennett’s death had been ruled a suicide by local authorities, but the West Sussex coroner’s court refused to record a finding of suicide saying “there was insufficient evidence”.

His widow, Nancy Bennett, 51, has said she may never know what happened to her husband in his final hours.

Mrs Bennett, from Sussex, visited the room where he was found and said the regime’s suicide claims “made no sense”.

A spokesman for Detainees in Dubai said Britons “are not safe to visit or work in Qatar” and questioned the “surprising” decision to allow the state to host the world cup. In the photo: people arrive at Lusail Stadium before the orientation event for the World Cup.

“Honestly, it was like there was a knock on the door, you put your book down, you went and opened the door, and then you went back to reading your book,” he told Channel 4 News.

He also said the family had a video called Mr Bennett and he was laughing with his family on the eve of the ‘suicide’, The Times reported.

The Foreign Office came under pressure last night after it closed Mr Bennett’s case without a single minister contacting his family.

Officials dropped him a week after Liz Truss became foreign secretary on Sept. 22 last year, and a month before she visited the emir in Qatar.

“We felt like our questions went to the bottom of the file bin – we got answers, but they were very bland, basically saying ‘we’ve done what we can’,” Mr Bennett’s mother, Micki, 81, told The Times.

It comes as campaign group Detained in Dubai launched an app for football fans to download with an emergency chat channel to contact them if they are arrested by authorities.

A spokesman said: “The tragic and shocking case of Marc Bennett justifies urgent intervention by the Foreign Office.”

He added that Britons “are not safe to visit or work in Qatar” and questioned the “surprising” decision to allow the state to host the World Cup.

The State of Qatar has said that it “categorically denies the allegations of ill-treatment in its detention facilities”.

He added: ‘All detainees are treated with respect and dignity in accordance with international standards.’

Qatar Airways said: ‘Marc Bennett was a cherished and popular former colleague of the Qatar Airways Group… he left [the firm] with our best wishes.