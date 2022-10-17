‘Succession’ Season 4 Footage Teases the Return of the Emotionally Fraught Roy Family

HBO has released a teaser for season 4 of the hit comedy-drama series succession. Amid revealing teasers for new and returning shows, the teaser reveals Brian Cox will return in the new season as Logan Roy.





HBO has unveiled a new upcoming lineup for its streaming service, HBO Max, including a teaser for the fourth season of succession. In a ten-second clip that starts at a minute and a half into the video, viewers are treated to Logan Roy swearing he won’t be beaten or give up. “This isn’t the end. We’re killing the opposition. I’m going to build something better, faster, nastier, wilder,” the Roy patriarch says to applause. “I love it here. I love it!” This comes after Logan and Caroline renegotiated their divorce settlement in the season three finale, effectively leaving his kids out of control of the company. During the last episode, Tom Wambsgams (Matthew Macfadyen) revealed that Logan’s kids planned to stop selling Waystar Royco so Logan could trade. The teaser hints at his future plans for building a new business in the coming season.

The teaser trailer also reveals the return of other familiar characters. As Logan delivers his speech, viewers see flashes of his children looking rather defeated. This includes Siobhan (“Shiv”) (Sarah Snook), who rests her head in her hand, Connor (Alan Ruck), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Kendall (Jeremy Strong). Tom Wambsgams also appears alongside Logan during the speech, as does his trusted advisor, Gerri Kellman (J. Smith-Cameron).

Released as part of HBO’s fifty years of television celebrations, the teaser trailer also showcases other new and returning original series set to appear on HBO Max later this year and next year. New original series and movies include: SHAQ (a four-part documentary about the American former professional basketball player Shaquille O’Neal), The last of us (a post-apocalyptic drama based on the 2013 game developed by Naughty Dog, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey), The Plumbers of the White House (a limited drama series starring Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, Domhnall Gleeson, Kiernan Shipkaand Lena Headey), the idol (a drama series starring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, love and death (a limited crime drama starring Elizabeth Olsen), Full circle (a limited series that explores multiple characters’ connection to a botched kidnapping in New York City), and Love, Lizzo (a documentary film about musician Lizzo).

The series teased to return to HBO Max with new seasons includes: Difficult Correct, In Season: The Arizona Cardinals, were here, someone, somewhere, The white lotus, Perry Mason, Barry, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, The Righteous Gems, Real time with Bill Maher, Last week tonight with John Oliver, Control your enthusiasm, A Black Lady Sketch Show, How about John Wilson?, The Gilded Age, Titans, Gossip Girl, The sex life of college girls, starstruck, Doom Patrol, And just like that…, Hacks, Tokyo Vice, Julia, Minx, Our flag means death, warriorand The climb.

succession is an American comedy drama about the Roy family. The family owns global media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar Royco, with each member fighting for control of the company after uncertainty surrounded the health of Logan Roy, the family’s patriarch. Season 4 of succession will see the Roy family travel to Norway. The series was created by Jesse Armstrong.

The first three seasons of succession are currently streaming on HBO Max and Binge. Season 4 will air in 2023 and while you wait, check out the new footage in the HBO Max teaser below: