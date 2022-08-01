Stunned Vazquez traded by Sox with Monday night opponents Astros while in batting practice

It started as a night like most others for Christian Vazquez. He arrived with his Red Sox team to play against the Astros in Houston and gave his best in batting practice.

But while he was warming up, the Sox traded him… with his Monday night opponents.

Vazquez, still in his Red Sox outfit and clearly stunned when he put his collar on for a quick televised interview, had to walk around the stadium, join his new team and play against those he had just warmed up with.

“I think so, yes,” he said when asked if he was trafficked. “It’s a business… a business.” He was subsequently taken out of the interview by a Red Sox official.

Vazquez, 31, has been with the Sox since 2014 when he was called up and spoke on Sunday, underscoring his desire to remain in Boston amid investigations into his future.

“If we can stick together, I think we have a good chance of making the playoffs,” said Vazquez. ‘We’re still here. We control what we can control.

‘We’re fighting here together. We are family and we will continue until we see what happens in these few days. We’re still here in this uniform and I hope we can stay here.’

Speaking about the Switch pregame, JD Martinez of the Red Sox joked that Vazquez will reveal all of the team’s secrets.

“I found out when I was hitting in the cage, the boys told me what had happened. Crazy. Nice time to be a fan,” he said. ‘Mixed feelings when you’re a player.

“He’s been an incredible player, one of my favorite teammates I’ve played with. We’re going to miss him.

‘We were just talking about it – said ‘damn it, he was in all our meetings and he’s going there now to catch us’.

‘He will fit in there well. They have a great team. They’re getting a great player.’