Study finds using the suggestive aubergine emoji makes you appear less likeable 

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, which could be why 92 percent of the online population uses emojis every day.

But if you’re flirting over text, there’s one icon you might want to steer clear of: the infamous Eggplant emoji.

According to the US Emoji Trend Report from Adobe, sending the suggestive vegetable may make you appear less sympathetic to the recipient.

But it’s not the biggest culprit of failed digital flirtations, as the Pile of Poo emoji was voted the number one most likely way to end a potential romance by the 5,000 study participants.

On the other hand, the Blowing a Kiss Face emoji was deemed the most likable when it comes to flirting or dating, with Smiling Face with Hearts and Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes in second and third place.

This can be vital information for dating app users, as the research shows that 72 percent of users will send an emoji in a conversation with someone they are interested in.

According to Adobe’s US Emoji Trend Report, sending the suggestive eggplant emoji can make you look less likable to the recipient

On the other hand, the Blowing a Kiss Face emoji (pictured) was considered the most likable when it comes to flirting or dating, with Smiling Face with Hearts and Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes in second and third place.

TOP ‘MAKE IT OR BREAK IT’ EMOJIS FOR FLIRTING OR DATING Emojis that will make you look more likeable while flirting: 1. Blowing a kiss face 2. Smiling face with hearts 3. Heart eyes face Emojis That Make You Look Less Nice While Flirting: 1. Pile of Poo 2. Angry Face 3. Eggplant / Eggplant

The survey also found that there are significant differences in how men and women use emojis, as 76 percent of male respondents said they used them more when flirting, compared to just 68 percent of women.

Paul Hunt, type designer and font developer at Adobe, said, “Using emoji is a sign of emotional intelligence. It shows that you are capable of being vulnerable and have your heart on your sleeve.

‘You wouldn’t want to be in a relationship with someone who can’t share their emotions with you, would you?

‘I think the same goes for digital communication.

“Emoji use, and being able to communicate emotionally digitally, is part of the expected package of emotional maturity.

“If you can’t, a potential partner may wonder if you’re missing those skills in real life, too.”

Although emojis were invented in 1999, it wasn’t until they were widely introduced as part of smartphone keyboards in 2011 that they truly revolutionized online speech.

“Emoji gives people the tools they need to express themselves and show their emotions, whether on social media or messaging apps,” said Kamile Demir, a computer scientist and Adobe representative on the Unicode Emoji subcommittee.

“They enable people to convey more than just words on a screen and make a deeper connection with others.”

Adobe has been publishing its annual Emoji Trend Report since 2019, the results of a survey of thousands of Americans about their emoji use.

This year, they focused on how the small images help users express themselves, with 73 percent saying they make you seem cooler, friendlier, and funnier.

Adobe also revealed that 88 percent said they felt more empathy for someone using an emoji, and 75 percent felt more connected to them.

The top four most used emojis in the US are all positive; the face with tears of joy, thumbs up, red heart and rolling on the floor laughing

While emojis can certainly help convey the tone of a message, certain emojis can have the opposite effect.

The Cowboy Hat Face, Cherries and Upside-Down Face were voted the three most misunderstood in the Adobe survey.

This may not be due to their design, as 50 percent of respondents claimed to intentionally use emojis differently than intended.

Generation Z — those born between 1997 and 2012 — do this most often, with 74 percent reporting using a particular emoji to convey a different meaning.

The same is only true for 65 percent of Millennials, 48 ​​percent of Generation X, and 24 percent of Baby Boomers, showing that demographics play a huge role in how emojis are used.

The vast majority of those surveyed, 91 percent, claimed they used emojis to lighten conversations, making them seem a little less serious.

This somewhat explains why the top four most used emojis are all positive; the face with tears of joy, thumbs up, red heart and rolling on the floor smiling.

Their popularity also stems from their inclusivity, as 92 percent of emoji users agreed they helped communicate across language barriers.

In 2015, the Unicode Consortium expanded the available skin colors for emojis with people and body parts, and this year also added a pregnant man.

According to Emojipedia, an emoji reference website, this icon is intended to recognize that “pregnancy is possible for some transgender men and non-binary people.”

Despite these additions, two in five users still reported that their identities are not reflected in the current emoji offerings, and 83 percent agree they still need to provide more representation.

Emojis are an important tool in opening conversations about cultural and social issues, with 75 percent believing they can help raise awareness among diverse groups of people.