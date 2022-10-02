Strictly’s Helen Skelton impresses in leather leggings in London… after being warned to get ‘sexier’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Helen Skelton looked stunning in black leather leggings as she left her London hotel on Sunday.

The Strictly Come Dancing contestant, 39, dressed for the outing in the figure-hugging pants she tucked into a purple T-shirt.

The Countryfile presenter added a brown suede jacket to the ensemble and opted for a stylish pair of black boots.

Stunning: Helen Skelton looked fabulous in black leather leggings hugging her figure as she left her London hotel on Sunday

She put her hair in a chic half-high ponytail and kept sunglasses on her head.

Helen was delighted to carry a large cream coat and her khaki suitcase as she walked to her car.

The TV star was all smiles, despite being warned last night that she had to get ‘sexier’ for the next round of the Strictly competition.

Looks good! The Strictly Come Dancing contestant dressed for the outing in the striking slacks that she tucked into a purple T-shirt and rocked a pair of black boots with

All smiles: The Countryfile presenter added a brown suede jacket to the ensemble and styled her hair in a chic half-high ponytail while keeping sunglasses on her head

Helen teams up with professional dancer Gorka Márquez, scoring 27 out of a possible 40 for her Cha-cha-cha performance.

The pair danced to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s 2020 hit Rain On Me, but Gorka wanted more from the performance.

Admitting he wants the movie star to add a sensual touch to her routine next week, he told presenter Claudia Winkleman, “We’re working on Helen’s sexiness.”

Astonishing: The TV star was all smiles despite being warned last night by partner Gorka Márquez that she had to get ‘sexier’ for the next round of the Strictly competition

Born to perform: Gorka admitted he wants the screen star to add a sensual touch to her routine next week, telling show host Claudia Winkleman: ‘We’re working on Helen’s sexiness’

However, Helen insisted she had no sex appeal to bring to the show, saying, “I’m not sexy, I’m functional, I’m efficient.”

The star is mother to children Ernie, seven, and Louis, five, and Elsie, nine months, with ex-husband Richie Myler.

Helen joked that she was more likely to bounce on a trampoline or spend the afternoon in a soft play center than she was working on her sexy moves.