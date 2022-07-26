Straightening out kinky roots captures carbon and avoids drought stress

X-ray microCT reveals the root 3D architectures of wild-type (left) and Egt1 mutant (right) barley. Credit: Dr Riccardo Fusi (University of Nottingham)



Researchers have discovered a new gene in barley and wheat that controls the angle of root growth in the soil, opening the door to new grain varieties with deeper roots that are less susceptible to drought and nutrient stress, mitigating the effects of climate change.

“The angle at which barley roots grow in the soil allows them to capture water and nutrients from different soil layers,” said Dr. Haoyu (Mia) Lou of the University of Adelaide’s School of Agriculture, Food and Wine, who was co-first author on the study.

“Shallow roots allow plants to capture phosphate and surface water, while deeper, straighter roots can stabilize yield by accessing deeper water and nitrate; they can also bury carbon deeper in the soil.”

Working with scientists from the UK, Italy, Germany and the US, the team identified a new gene called Enhanced Gravitropism 1 (EGT1) in barley.

“By identifying the genes that control root growth angle, we can make a major contribution to efforts to develop crops that are better adapted to specific soil types and more resilient to fluctuating environmental conditions, reducing carbon load and mitigating the effects of climate change. countered,” said Dr. Lou.

“We have found that mutants without function of the EGT1 gene exhibit a steeper growth angle in all root classes.

“Remarkably, the roots behave as if they are hypersensitive to gravity — they can’t grow out of the plant, but grow straight down.”

X-ray micro-computed tomography scan image of Morex (wild-type) and egt1 (mutant) roots in the soil, showing large differences in seed root growth angle. Mutant roots exhibit a steeper root phenotype compared to the wild type. Credit: Dr. Riccardo Fusi, University of Nottingham.



Australian farmers face a wide range of risks, but they are particularly exposed to climate change, which has a consequential effect on commodity prices. Severe droughts are common and persistent, especially in eastern and southeastern parts of the country. Coupled with rising fertilizer costs and increasing pressures to achieve sustainability, there is an urgent need to develop new crop varieties that are better able to sequester nutrients, carbon and water.

Co-author, associate professor Matthew Tucker, deputy director of the Waite Research Institute, said: “These findings were made possible by exciting technologies such as X-ray CT, which can trace root growth in soil. They could help grain breeders immediately. in selecting straighter rooted varieties from their genetic stock, or aiding the development and deployment of new EGT1 alleles in the near future.”

dr. Lou undertook the research as part of a joint Ph.D. program with the University of Nottingham, UK. The team’s findings are published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

The root angle is controlled by using an antigravitropic mechanism in cereals, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2201350119

