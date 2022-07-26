Stopping wildfires before they start

“When people want to, they set fire to the forest,” she said, referring to farmers, smaller farmers and land grabbers. Understanding the human component “is the part of our methodology that we are trying to improve.”

The team’s most recent calculations estimate that nearly 115 million acres will be highly vulnerable to fires in protected areas in the Amazon rainforest over the next three months. That is an area larger than Germany.

As climate change contributes to heatwaves and droughts leading to more frequent and intense wildfires, scientists like Anderson will become increasingly important to officials seeking to prevent forest destruction.

One of those officials, Waldemir Moreira Jr., a colonel with the fire service of Mato Grosso do Sul, a state in west-central Brazil, said his office used data from Anderson’s team to decide ahead of time where larger teams should go. be placed. The state encompasses much of the Pantanal, the world’s largest wetland. Two years ago, wildfires destroyed a fifth of the area.

The data, he said, “could help me get more resources for prevention,” including the prescribed fires crews have deliberately lit to get rid of fuel that could fuel large fires.

I asked Anderson if she ever gets frustrated that leaders in Brazil aren’t doing more to protect the Amazon. Deforestation continues to increase and wildfires are still raging. Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies appointed to protect the forest struggle with low funding and threats of violence from environmental criminals.