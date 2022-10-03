Steven Spielberg and Mick Jagger attend Leopoldstadt’s opening night on Broadway

<!–

Steven Spielberg and Mick Jagger attended Leopoldstadt’s opening night on Broadway at The Longacre Theater on Sunday night.

The 75-year-old filmmaker and 79-year-old singer appeared to be enjoying their time on the event’s red carpet, posing for the picture with each other.

Numerous other entertainment industry figures attended the opening of the piece, which originally premiered in 2020 in London’s West End.

Spielberg opted for a blue jacket worn over a dark cardigan during the play’s opening night.

The director contrasted the dark tones of his outerwear with a purple button-up shirt and striped tie.

Jagger wore a patterned shirt under a dark gray jacket with black lapels.

The Rolling Stones frontman also wore black pants and a matching pair of shoes.

The Gimme Shelter singer added a bit of color to his look with a multicolored scarf and bright blue belt.

He completed his look with a black cap and small round-frame sunglasses.

Ethan Hawke kept it relatively casual in a patterned jacket and dark green T-shirt.

The artist also rocked a pair of pants to match the color of his outerwear and a set of tricolor sneakers.

Edie Falco opted for a leopard print top that was worn under a black jacket.

The Sopranos star also wore leather pants and a pair of high-heeled shoes.

Tina Fey wore a chic patterned jacket atop a black turtleneck sweater.

The artist’s beautiful brunette hair contrasted perfectly with the light shades of her outerwear.

Leopoldstadt initially premiered at Wyndham’s Theater in London’s West End in 2020.

Written by Tom Stoppard, the play is about the life of a Jewish family affected by the early pogroms in the early 1900s.

The production received critical acclaim upon its premiere and won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Play.