Steve Price blasts millennial workers who refuse to speak to colleagues in person on The Project

Price said he should be able to talk to someone in person on The Project

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Steve Price has blasted ‘precious’ millennial office workers who complain that their colleagues come to their desks for a chat instead of sending emails.

The radio broadcaster aired his opinion on the phenomenon known as ‘desk bombing’ during a debate on The Project on Monday night.

Desk bombing refers to when workers show up at their colleague’s desk unannounced to discuss something with them, and for many who are used to working from home, the visits are not always welcome.

Some workers instead believe that speaking face-to-face can be intrusive and a waste of time, given the many online communication options now available.

Steve Price has blasted ‘precious’ millennial office workers who complain that their colleagues come to their desks for a chat instead of emailing

Millennial office workers have labeled people who choose to talk face-to-face rather than email as ‘desk bombers’ (stock image)

Vote How do you prefer to interact with your colleagues? Face-to-face 1 vote

Via email or messenger 1 vote

“Don’t people get a little precious?” said price.

‘If I want to talk to someone, I can’t?’

Told that not all workers want to chat face-to-face by his fellow panellists, Price said: ‘Well, bad luck, if I want to talk to them, I’ll talk to them.

‘I don’t want to send a text. If I want to talk, I will talk.’

Hosts Carrie Bickmore and Hamish Macdonald both admitted they were ‘desk bombers’ themselves.

Some workers instead believe that speaking face-to-face can be intrusive and a waste of time, given the many online communication options now available. Steve Price dismisses millennials whining about ‘desk bombing’ (stock image)

The term ‘desk bombing’ is the latest in a series of recent work terms coined by millennials to describe their expectations.

Younger generations have come under fire for having a ‘lazy’ work ethic, but argue that a healthy work-life balance actually makes them more productive.

Another term recently added to the work vocabulary was ‘stand down’, meaning that employees will keep their jobs and all related roles within working hours rather than burn themselves out.