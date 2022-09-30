WhatsNew2Day
Stephen Smith to be Australia’s High Commissioner to the UK

Australia
Penny Wong announces that Labor is appointing one of her former colleagues to be Australia's High Commissioner to the UK

By Maeve Bannister for the Australian Associated Press

Former Labor minister Stephen Smith has been announced as Australia’s next High Commissioner to the UK.

Smith served as Minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs under the Rudd and Gillard governments.

Smith was elected to the House of Representatives in 1993 and retired from politics in 2013.

He will begin his new post in early 2023, taking over from interim Commissioner Lynette Wood.

Former Secretary of State for Defense and Foreign Affairs Stephen Smith (left) will take over the post

Foreign Minister Penny Wong made the announcement. The picture a week ago at the UN General Assembly

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Mr Smith’s appointment reflected the importance of the Australia-UK relationship.

“There is also a clear advantage for Australia to be represented by people who have had distinguished careers beyond the public service, such as business people and former parliamentarians,” she told reporters in Adelaide on Friday.

A replacement for Australia’s ambassador to the United States Arthur Sinodinos will be announced at the end of his term in February 2023.

