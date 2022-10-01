Stella Maxwell storms runway for Vivienne Westwood’s Paris Fashion Week show

Stella Maxwell turned heads in a series of stunning ensembles on the runway for Vivienne Westwood’s show at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday.

The 32-year-old model made sure all eyes were on her as she hit the runway in two very daring ensembles: a purple dress and a beige corset.

Showing off one of the British designer’s looks, Stella put on a leggy display in a plum metallic satin dress, which she paired with hot pink over-the-knee lace stockings.

She completed her quirky ensemble with a pair of black sneakers and accessory a statement pair of dangling silver beaded earrings.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel shielded her eyes with oversized purple cat-eye sunglasses as she formed a storm on the runway.

She styled her platinum blonde locks loosely combed back in natural waves that flowed down her back.

Stella accentuated her striking features with a hint of blusher and a dab of magenta lipstick for show.

She caught another equally sensational look as she walked the runway in an edgy beige corset style dress with zip and puff sleeves.

The bombshell took on a leggy rendition in a pair of brown thigh-high boots with heels decorated with gold stitching.

She was holding a brown handbag with a beaded belt in one hand and adorned with a thick gold chain.

Stella enhanced her natural good looks with a dramatic smokey eye makeup palette as she showed off her modeling credentials on the runway.

She was joined on the Paris catwalk by a slew of other supermodels, including Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk and Georgia May Jagger.

The models shone on the catwalk as they showcased the Vivienne Westwood ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion collection.

Vivienne’s Westwood Show Came After Victoria Beckham made her debut at Paris Fashion Week on Friday with a five-star cast of models, her family in the front row and a collection brimming with edgy sophistication.

Victoria couldn’t hold back tears on Friday when she collapsed as she took to the catwalk of her debut show and hugged her husband David during the performance.

Top talent: Stella was joined on the Paris catwalk by a slew of other supermodels, including Bella Hadid (center) and Irina Shayk (right), and designer Andreas Kronthaler (center)

Victoria then blended into the crowd in the courtyard of the site, Val-de-Grace Abbey, on the arm of husband David Beckham – a rare move in the usually closed-off world of haute couture, underlining her down-to-earth approach.

“It’s London coming to Paris, and it’s cool,” she was heard to say to the audience as she posed for photos with son Brooklyn and his new wife Nicola Peltz.

On the runway, it was all heightened femininity with stilettos, cutouts, sheer tops and tight dresses, starring Gigi and Bella Hadid as the models.

During Friday’s show, superstar model Bella stunned in an elegant green dress with long latex gloves, while her sister Gigi was dressed in a black pantsuit.

Victoria’s office and evening wear has been a surprise hit with fashionistas since her debut show in 2008.

She has mainly presented her clothes in New York, apart from a brief flirtation with London.

But despite 250 global outlets selling her clothes and 30 million followers on Instagram, Victoria’s business has always struggled to turn a profit.

In an effort to change course, she has recruited top French talent – her chairman is Ralph Toledano, ex-president of the French Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion, and her CEO is Marie Leblanc de Reynies, former main buyer of the shopping mecca of Paris Printemps.

Paris is the center of the world’s globalized luxury industry this week, and the ready-to-wear shows kicked off on Tuesday, including Saint Laurent and Dior.

These Parisian powerhouses are among 107 brands showcasing collections at the week-long Spring-Summer 2023 event.