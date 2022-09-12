Stella Maxwell stands out in yellow on the runway for Carolina Herrera’s fashion show at NYFW

<!–

Model Stella Maxwell dominated the catwalk during New York Fashion Week on Monday.

Walking in the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2023 show at The Plaza Hotel, the 32-year-old stunner modeled two vibrant dresses from the upcoming collection.

The blonde beauty showed off her stately physique as she walked through the show showing off her long, skinny legs and toned arms.

Catwalk: Model Stella Maxwell walks the runway during the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Plaza Hotel in New York, on Monday

Leggy Show: The blonde beauty showed off her stately physique as she walked through the show with her long, skinny legs and tight arms

With two looks from the new collection, Stella was a vision in the vibrant and colorful dresses she modeled.

The first look, a short strapless dress in delicate yellow and floral print material, complemented her fair skin.

A deep cut from the center of the bust to her waist made an otherwise simple dress more daring and flirty.

Vivid: Stella wore two looks from the new collection and was a vision in the vibrant and colorful dresses she modeled

Vibrant: The gorgeous model’s hair was neatly parted in the middle and pulled back while her bright pink lips made a bold statement against an otherwise soft makeup

Maxwell’s second look was a body-hugging strapless dress with a ruffled bodice that flared and flowed in flounce fabric from just below her bum to her ankle.

Bright yellow, pink and green closed-toe anklets were worn in both looks.

The gorgeous model’s hair was parted neatly in the middle and pulled back while her bright red lips made a bold statement against an otherwise soft makeup.

Turning heads: With her platinum hair combed back, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel paraded her belongings through the streets of Manhattan in a black suit with loose-fitting pants

On the go: The Max Factor model, who briefly dated Miley Cyrus in 2015 and dated actress Kristen Stewart from 2016-2018, looked over her left shoulder and waved goodbye as she headed home for the day

When she left the show, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel was carrying her things through the streets of Manhattan in a black suit with loose-fitting pants and dark glasses.

With her platinum hair slicked back, the beauty added some flair to her dark ensemble with vibrant red lipstick, a Yves St. Laurant handbag and a chunky silver necklace.

The Max Factor model, who briefly dated Miley Cyrus in 2015 and dated actress Kristen Stewart from 2016-2018, looked over her left shoulder and waved goodbye as she headed home for the day.