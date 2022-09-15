Steelers offense needs ‘killer mindset,’ says Mitch Trubisky after conservative play against Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to develop a “killer mentality” if they want to have a successful season, implied quarterback Mitch Trubisky, after turning just five of the Bengals’ turnover into 17 points, out of a possible 35 in NFL Week 1 action .

The Steelers had to beat Cincinnati in extra time, despite having a 17-3 lead midway through the second quarter of Sunday’s game.

Najee Harris converted a touchdown pass from Trubisky set up by an interception from linebacker TJ Watt near the center of the field.

Mitch Trubisky wants the Steelers to have a ‘killer mindset’ despite winning 23-30 on Sunday

“When your defense is playing so well and they’re getting turnovers you just want to take care of the football, but we have to have that killer mentality, that aggressive mentality to really take teams out of the game and just not allow them to get close.” keep,” Trubisky told me ESPN.

The quarterback was aggressive throughout Sunday’s game, but only went 21 of 38 for 194 yards.

The Steelers couldn’t find the end zone after Harris’ touchdown and needed their defenses to be boxed in, forcing five turnovers and blocking Bengals kicker Evan McPherson’s field goal in the clutch to push the game into overtime.

Chris Boswell’s 53-yard kick eventually settled the game and secured Pittsburgh’s first win of the new season.

Najee Harris caught the team’s second and final touchdown against the Bengals on Sunday

However, the Steelers’ valiant defensive efforts wouldn’t have been necessary if the team’s offense had been more proactive in converting its chances, as they ran for just 267 yards and had 13 first downs on 15 drives.

“If our defense gets turnover, we have to convert it into points,” Trubisky said. ‘That’s my mentality. And that’s what we think about when we get the ball away, we have to make it touchdowns and not just field goals.’

The Steelers offense didn’t turn the ball into overtime on Sunday, but didn’t look like a team going to score.

“With the pitching in the field, the potential for negativity and turning the ball comes to the fore,” said coach Mike Tomlin, implying that his team’s conservative playing style was deliberate.

“Environmentally, in the structure of how they work, we did what we thought was appropriate to win the game last week. It will not affect how we will function this week.’

Pittsburgh’s defense came out on top, blocking Bengals kicker Evan McPherson OT’s field goal

Trubisky, who made his first appearance for the Steelers on Sunday, managed to convert just two of seven attempts that were longer than 20 yards. According to ESPN, 10.5 percent of the quarterback’s passes traveled beyond 20 yards.

“I’ve been in overtime situations before and we were just lucky to get the ball back,” Trubisky said of the team’s overall performance.

‘For our defense to make some great stops and have the opportunity to go down and put’ [Chris Boswell] in another situation, give them the winning field goal. It was exciting, and it was a lot of fun. I think the experience certainly paid off.’

The 28-year-old added that he did not feel that his presence on the field during extra time was holding back the team’s conservative approach to limit turnover as much as possible.

The block was huge in Pittsburgh’s first NFL win of the year, despite five turnovers by Bengals

“I think we got quite a few deep balls in the last game,” Trubisky said. “We just have to hit them. And if I think if you hit them earlier that also opens up the intermediate and short stuff.

“You want to connect to that and then they open more of it, or it opens up other routes and it also opens the run game. Once you hit that one, I think you really see where you stand, and what else is coming your way.”

In defense, Defensive Player of the Year, TJ Watt, left the field and went to the locker room shortly before the game with a chest injury. Before that, he was his usual disruptive self, with a sack and a pickaxe.

Pittsburgh will be without their star player for the next six weeks, although he will not require surgery. The Steelers will play the New England Patriots next Sunday.