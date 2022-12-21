Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored “The Immaculate Reception,” considered the most iconic play in NFL history, has passed away. He turned 72.

Harris’ son Dok told The Associated Press that his father passed away overnight. No cause of death was given.

His death comes two days before the 50th anniversary of the play that sparked the shock that helped transform the Steelers from also-rans into the NFL’s elite and three days before Pittsburgh was set to retire its number 32 in a halftime ceremony. the match. against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“We have lost an incredible football player, an incredible ambassador for the Hall and, most importantly, we have lost one of the greatest gentlemen anyone will ever meet,” said Pro Football of Fame president Jim Porter in a statement. “Franco has not only influenced the game of football, but he has also influenced the lives of many people in a very positive way.”

Harris ran for 12,120 yards and won four Super Bowl rings with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s, a dynasty that began in earnest when Harris decided to keep running during a last-second run by Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw in a 1972 playoff game against Oakland.

With Pittsburgh trailing 7–6 and facing fourth and tenth from their own 40-yard line with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Bradshaw drifted back and threw deep to running back French Fuqua. Fuqua and Oakland defensive back Jack Tatum collided, sending the ball flying back toward center field toward Harris.

As nearly everyone on the field stopped, Harris continued to twist his legs, snatched the ball just inches above the turf of Three Rivers Stadium at the Oakland 45, then defeated several stunned Raider defensemen to give the Steelers their first playoff win of the season. four decades of the franchise. history.

“That piece really represents our ’70s teams,” Harris said after the “Immaculate Reception” was named the greatest game in NFL history during the league’s 100th anniversary season in 2020.

While the Steelers fell to Miami in the AFC Championship the following week, Pittsburgh was on its way to becoming the dominant team of the 1970s by winning back-to-back Super Bowls twice, first after the 1974 and 1975 seasons and again after the 1978. and 1979 seasons.

Harris, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound workhorse from Penn State, was at the center of it all. He spun for a then-record 158 yards rushing and a touchdown in Pittsburgh’s 16–6 win over Minnesota in Super Bowl IX en route to winning the game’s Most Valuable Player award. He scored at least once in three of the four Super Bowls he played in, and his 354 career yards on the NFL’s biggest stage remain a record nearly four decades after his retirement.

Born in Fort Dix, New Jersey, on March 7, 1950, Harris played collegiately at Penn State, where his primary job was to open holes for backfield mate Lydell Mitchell. The Steelers, in the final stages of a rebuild under Hall of Fame coach Chuck Noll, saw enough in Harris to make him the 13th overall pick in the 1972 draft.

“When (Noll) Franco drafted Harris, he gave the forward the heart, he gave it discipline, he gave it the desire, he gave it the ability to win a championship in Pittsburgh,” said Steelers Hall of Fame wide receiver Lynn Swann about his frequent roommate on team road trips.

Harris’ impact was immediate. He won the NFL’s Rookie to the Year award in 1972 after rushing for a then-team rookie record of 1,055 yards and 10 touchdowns as the Steelers reached the postseason for the second time in franchise history.

The city’s large Italian-American population immediately embraced Harris, led by two local businessmen who founded what came to be known as “Franco’s Italian Army,” a nod to Harris’s roots as the son of an African-American father and an Italian mother.

The “Immaculate Reception” made Harris a star, although he usually preferred to let his playing do the talking and not his mouth. On a team with big personalities in the likes of Bradshaw, defensive tackle Joe Greene, and linebacker Jack Lambert, the intensely quiet Harris spent 12 seasons as the engine that helped fuel Pittsburgh’s offense.

Eight times he surpassed 1,000 yards rushing in a season, five times while playing a 14-game schedule. He amassed an additional 1,556 yards rushing and 16 rushing touchdowns in the playoffs, both second all-time behind Smith.

Despite his gaudy numbers, Harris insisted he was just a cog in an extraordinary machine that redefined greatness.

“You see, back then, every player brought his own piece to make that wonderful decade possible,” Harris said during his Hall of Fame speech in 1990. “Each player had their strengths and weaknesses, each their own way of thinking each their own method just each each had their own method But then it was great it all came together and it stayed together to forge the greatest team of all time.

Harris also made a habit of sticking up for his teammates. When Bradshaw took what Harris claimed was an illegal late hit from Dallas linebacker Thomas “Hollywood” Henderson in the second half of their meeting in the 1978 Super Bowl, Harris was in effect demanding that Bradshaw give him the ball on the next play . All Harris did was sprint through the middle 22 yards—close to Henderson—for a touchdown that gave the Steelers an 11-point lead they wouldn’t relinquish en route to their third championship in six years.

For all his success, his time in Pittsburgh ended bitterly when the Steelers cut him after he held out through training camp for the 1984 season. Noll, who leaned so heavily on Harris for so long, famously replied, “Franco who?” when asked about Harris’ absence from the team’s camp at Saint Vincent College.

Harris signed with Seattle and ran just 170 yards in eight games before being released midway through the season. He retired as the NFL’s third all-time leading rusher behind Walter Payton and Jim Brown.

“I don’t even think about that (anymore),” Harris said in 2006. “I’m still black and gold.”

Harris remained in Pittsburgh after his retirement, opening a bakery and becoming heavily involved in several charitable causes, including serving as president of “Pittsburgh Promise”, which provides scholarships to Pittsburgh Public School students.

Harris is survived by his wife Dana Dokmanovich and his son Dok.

___

