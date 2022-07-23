Star Trek teases Picard cast and Strange New Worlds crossover

The new Star Trek: Picard trailer gives us a first look at the stars ready to reprise their roles in the series’ third and final season. Paramount Plus debuted the one-minute trailer at San Diego Comic-Con, featuring the most main cast of Star Trek: The Next Generationincluding Patrick Stewart, LeVar Burton, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Michael Dorn, Marina Sirtis, Jonathan Frakes and Gates McFadden.

The teaser gives us a brief look at each character, along with short, but in-depth quotes. Noticeably absent from the trailer is Brent Spiner, although Paramount Plus hinted at his appearance in a trailer back in April. Season 3 reunites Jean-Luc Picard with his old crew members and will debut on Paramount Plus in 2023.



But that’s not the only thing Star Trek-related news coming out of Comic-Con – Paramount Plus also announced a crossover episode between Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the animated one Star Trek: Lower Deckswhich comes from the same maker as Rick and Morty. With both Ensign Beckett Mariner and Ensign Brad Boimler aboard the USS Enterprise in Strange New Worldsit will be interesting to see how the live-action and animated worlds collide.

Finally, Paramount Plus debuted with the season three trailer in front of Lower decks, with the mad crew of the USS Cerritos embarking on all-new adventures across space. The new season will be released on Paramount Plus on August 25.