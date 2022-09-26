Stan Original dating series Love Triangle: Meet the cast

The cast of Stan’s sizzling new dating show Love Triangle has been revealed.

Created by the producers of Married At First Sight, Love Triangle follows a group of singles who are challenged to think outside the box and pick a partner who may not be their idea of ​​a “perfect mate.”

Ahead of the October 6 premiere, Stan has now given us a glimpse of the feisty singles who are at the start of Australia’s hottest new dating show.

Meet the hot singles in the new Stan Original dating series Love Triangle: from a sex-obsessed bombshell to a lawyer calling himself ‘The Walking Tinder’. (Pictured is the cast of Love Triangle)

Kylea

Described as a “down-to-earth tradition,” Kyle is a 30-year-old single who hopes to find his life happily ever after.

Based in Townsville, Queensland, Kyle works for his family business and is known for his dry sense of humor.

Kyle was in a long-term relationship throughout his twenties, but has since been single and desperate to settle down.

Described as a ‘down-to-earth tradition’, Kyle (pictured) is a 30-year-old bachelor hoping to find his happily ever after

Lisa

Western Australia bombshell Lisa loves sex, and she’s not afraid to say it.

Described as “plucky, outspoken, funny and honest,” she needs a partner who loves sex as much as she does.

The 32-year-old, who works in the accounts payable department, has been single for ten years and dreams of marriage and children.

Western Australia bombshell Lisa, 32, (pictured) loves sex, and she’s not afraid to say it

Yannick

Yannick (aka Yan) is a slick sports lawyer who says he has no trouble attracting women.

The hunk, 32, calls himself a “walking Tinder” because he claims he doesn’t have to use dating apps to find lovers.

But despite this, Yan says he’s tired of the field and wants to date someone for the long haul.

Yannick (pictured) is a slick sports lawyer who says he has no problem attracting women. The hunk, 32, calls himself a ‘walking Tinder’ as he claims he doesn’t have to use dating apps to find lovers

madic

Victorian event manager Madi is a social butterfly who lives by the mantra ‘work hard, play hard’.

Described as “charming, lively and outgoing,” the 30-year-old has struggled to find love in the past and longs for something more permanent.

Madi is wary of dating after a string of failed dating app experiences, but finally hopes to break the cycle on Love Triangle.

Victoria-based events manager Madi, 30, (pictured) is a social butterfly who lives by the mantra ‘work hard, play hard’

Alex

Newly divorced tech specialist Alex, 31, is described as a “nice guy” who is sensitive and romantic.

After the collapse of his ten-year marriage, the beautiful Victorian says he finds modern dating confronting but is desperate for his next relationship will be his last.

Alex is proud of his civilized manners and enjoys the courtship phase of a new relationship.

Newly divorced tech specialist Alex, 31, (pictured) is described as a ‘nice guy’ who is sensitive and romantic

Ly

28-year-old Ly from Victoria dreams of finding a partner who is also her best friend.

The Australian-born Vietnamese counselor usually dates Asian men, but is open to broadening her horizons on Love Triangle.

Described as ‘a funny little playful pocket rocket’, Ly is bound to make a splash on the show.

28-year-old Ly from Victoria (pictured) dreams of finding a partner who is also her best friend. Australian-born Vietnamese counselor usually dates Asian men, but is open to broadening her horizons on Love Triangle

Triangle challenges a group of singles to wonder what their perfect partner should look like, and instead go on a date with someone they’ve never met before.

In a jam-packed twist, contestants can text and call their potential matches as they get to know each other, but now get to see what they look like until they go on a blind date.

After meeting, the newly formed couples are forced to move in together before a stunning turn of events wreaks havoc on the group.

Love Triangle challenges a group of singles to wonder what their perfect partner should look like, and instead go on a date with someone they’ve never met before. (Pictured: Scene from a Love Triangle trailer)

The first two episodes of the eight-part dating series will premiere on October 6, with new episodes on Stan every week.

Love Triangle represents an exciting new step for Stan as we continue to ramp up our Stan Originals output, leveraging the proven heritage of the 9Network and the extraordinary creators of Married at First Sight to deliver a sensational new dating format. This will be an unmissable reality TV event,” said Stan Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie.

The first two episodes of the eight-part dating series will premiere on October 6, with new episodes on Stan every week. (Pictured: Scene from a Love Triangle trailer)

The Stan Originals series is produced by Endemol Shine Australia in association with the Nine Network.

With Tara McWilliams, director of content at Endemol Shine Australia and John Walsh of Nine, who have both been Executive Producers of Married At First Sight Australia since its inception in 2015, the show is sure to be a surefire hit.

“We are incredibly proud to be producing the addictive new relationship series for Stan,” said Peter Newman, Chief Executive Officer of Endemol Shine Australia.

Addressing the difficulties of modern dating, the series features incredible characters on their way to find long-lasting love, but with a stunning mid-season twist. We can only say: remember that a triangle has three sides!’