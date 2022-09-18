Stan Grant’s ‘asphyxiating anger’ not being able to talk about Aboriginal issues after Queen’s death

An excited Stan Grant has expressed frustration at not being able to talk about ongoing Aboriginal issues after the Queen’s death.

The veteran journalist, who is of Aboriginal descent, said he felt “suffocating anger” at being forced to remain silent out of respect for the late monarch.

“We can’t talk about colonization, empire, violence about Aboriginal sovereignty, not even about the republic,” he wrote in an op-ed for the ABC.

“I’m sure I’m not the only one among the indigenous people who struggles with swirling emotions.”

The ABC, which employs Grant as an international affairs analyst, also looked at the dark side of the Queen’s reign.

Grant’s piece was one of the national broadcasters’ two best stories on Sunday, both of which criticized the monarchy — a break from the media’s otherwise respectful observance of the mourning period.

‘Queen Elizabeth’s realm is a shadow of its former power, but the damage cannot be undone’ first cup read.

The second was Grant’s opinion piece in which he expressed his frustration with the headline, “Because my colleagues in black have mourned the Queen, I’ve struggled with suffocating anger – and I’m not alone.”

Grant said he was “struggling with swirling emotions” because he wanted to say something about Aboriginal issues, but was told it wasn’t the right time.

“Everyone from the Prime Minister has told us it is not appropriate,” he said.

Grant turned his attention to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s latest push to introduce an Indigenous voice into parliament

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has prompted some leading Australian Aborigines to criticize her 70-year reign

Grant addressed the racism his family was experiencing and witnessed firsthand.

He recalled stories of his mother growing up poor in regional NSW and nearly missing the Queen during her 1954 visit.

His mother couldn’t afford socks and nearly missed a day out with her school as a result – but managed to borrow her brother’s pair just in time.

Grant told stories of his grandfather being tied to a tree, his aunts and uncles being taken to care homes, and his family living in poverty.

“The girl without socks got to see the Queen, while her family and other black families lived in the poverty that the Crown inflicted on them,” he wrote.

“Living homeless in a land stolen from them in the name of the Crown.”

“Australians will probably vote in a referendum for a constitutionally enshrined Indigenous vote in parliament, but what good would that vote be if it’s reduced to whispers at times like these?” He wrote.

The Indigenous Voice to Parliament is envisioned as an elected body of First Nations representatives, enshrined in the Constitution, who would advise the government on issues affecting them.

Indigenous NRLW star Caitlin Moran was also given a one-match suspension after she revealed the Queen’s death in a since-deleted Instagram post

Indigenous Australian newscaster Narelda Jacobs (pictured) called on Britain to apologize for colonizing First Nations people after Queen Elizabeth II’s death

The Queen’s death has prompted high-profile Aboriginal Australians to criticize her 70-year reign.

She was head of state during the Stolen Generation and before Aboriginal people were finally recognized as citizens in the 1967 referendum.

The AFL sparked backlash after announcing that it would not observe a minute of silence for The Queen’s death during the AFLW Indigenous Round out of sensitivity.

