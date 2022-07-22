Stalker, 44, obsessed with former Doctor Who star Billie Piper is banned from visiting her postcode

A stalker obsessed with Billie Piper has been banned from visiting an entire zip code after he harassed the actress by showing up at her home.

Amorous Philip Jerome, 44, must wear an electronic tag that warns authorities if he enters her London zip code after his ‘obsessive’ behavior left the star feeling unsafe in her home.

The fanatic had been posting cards through the 39-year-old’s letterbox for ten years, bombarding her with scary messages on social media and writing her 18-page love letters.

He broke his restraining order forced on Piper in Secret Diary of a Call Girl, and didn’t bother to attend therapy ordered by a court.

Now Jerome has been given a stalking protection order that lasts until 2026.

Under the new order, Jerome will not be allowed to visit an area with the NW1 postcode in London and will be electronically tagged for two years.

At the Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court, Hants, a judge issued the injunction after Jerome violated the restraining order, wrote a letter “explaining his fixation and obsession” and visited her home.

Jerome was warned that he could be sentenced to five years in prison if he violates the order, which also prevents him from visiting the areas around NW1 in London.

District Judge David Robinson said: “I agree that you have taken actions related to stalking and that a warrant against stalking is needed.

“I’m setting up a series of prohibitions and requirements… You mustn’t do any of these things.

‘The label you should always wear. You must notify the police if you have changed your address, name or username.

‘Failing to comply with this notification obligation can be punishable by law.’

In 2018, Jerome appeared in court in London and admitted to stalking and was banned from sending Piper letters, coming to her house and posting cards in her mailbox.

In February 2019, he appeared in court in Southampton, Hants, admitting he was harassed for violating the restraining order after sending Piper an 18-page message when she failed to attend the previous court hearing.

The hearing was told that he sent a lengthy Facebook message of “adoration” to the actress through her mother and sister after tracking her down on the social networking site.

Then, six months later, in 2019, he reappeared in court in Southampton after failing to appear at ‘important’ sessions with a psychologist the court ordered him to attend to deal with his stalking.

His last case at the Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court was his fourth hearing in as many years.

At a previous lawsuit, Piper said in a statement: “The letter” [he sent my mother and sister] indicates that he is disappointed that he did not see me at court [when he was handed his restraining order].

‘I don’t feel safe at home. I don’t believe he would show up and hurt me; but I’m not sure.’

Hearings have previously been told that police had found a large collection of newspaper clippings and photos of Piper in Jerome’s home.

On social media, Jerome, of Winchester, Hants, has proudly posted old photos of him with the star at Comic-Con events and posted photos of her complimenting her looks.

Jerome shared a photo of Piper on a red carpet, saying, “If you were the devil, maybe. I think I’d sell my soul to you, your hotness!!!’

Last September, Jerome Piper tweeted: ‘Hope you had a great 39th birthday and an equally or better 40th birthday next year!!!

‘I really hope you enjoy your 40s and over and still age like a fine wine and stay young forever!!! In my mind you will always be an eternal teenager!’

Earlier, a court heard that Jerome “clearly thinks there is a relationship between them.”

At the latest hearing, it was said that Jerome also “poses a risk associated with stalking another person.”