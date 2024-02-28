Dame Joan Collins, 90, exudes glamour in a black satin dress as she enjoys date night with her husband Percy Gibson, 59, in Hollywood

Dame Joan Collins enjoyed a romantic date with her husband Percy Gibson at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

The couple looked in love as they walked away arm in arm with the biggest smiles on their faces.

Joan, 90, put on a glamorous display in a black satin midi dress, teamed with an embellished jacket and sparkly heels.

Meanwhile, Percy, 59, looked dapper in a blue checked suit, crisp white shirt and black loafers.

It comes after Joan sent fans into a tizzy after wowing in a stunning blue dress at the 2024 Emmy Awards last month.

Dame Joan Collins enjoyed a romantic date night with her husband Percy Gibson at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

The couple looked in love as they walked away arm in arm with the biggest smiles on their faces.

Fans marveled at her age-defying appearance as she took the stage alongside Taraji P. Henson as the pair presented the award for Best Limited Series or Anthology.

The actress put on a glamorous display as she dazzled in a pale blue sequin-embellished dress which she teamed with a pair of matching opera gloves.

She finished her stunning ensemble with sparkling diamond jewelry and a touch of classic red lipstick.

Showing off her youthful complexion, fans went wild as they took to Twitter to express their disbelief at the star’s age.

One wrote: ‘Dame Joan Collins is 90 years old and still making pop!’ and a second writing: ‘I would like everyone to know that Joan Collins is literally 90 years old. She is a diva.’

Earlier in the evening, the star was accompanied by her husband Percy as The Dynasty icon gazed adoringly at her other half as they walked the red carpet ahead of the star-studded ceremony.

Percy, who married the American Horror Story star in 2002, cut a dapper figure in a custom-made black tuxedo.

Joan, 90, put on a glamorous display in a black satin midi dress, teamed with an embellished jacket and sparkly heels.

Joan accessorized with chunky silver jewelry and carried a black leather clutch.

Meanwhile, Percy, 59, looked dapper in a blue checked suit, crisp white shirt and black loafers.

She signed autographs for fans outside the restaurant.

Joan celebrated her 20th anniversary last year with her fifth husband, Percy.

Originally from Peru, Percy is a prominent Hollywood producer, best known for producing Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Percy, 31 years Joan’s junior, is her fifth husband, having married Maxwell Reed, Anthony Newley, Ron Kass and Peter Holm.

“He takes care of everything,” Joan told Saga magazine, gushing about Gibson. ‘He takes care of my children and all our finances. He is the love of my life. It’s a great marriage, a great relationship.’

The legendary actress exchanged vows with Hollywood film producer Percy Gibson at Claridge’s in London on February 17, 2002.

The couple hit it off immediately, and when a last-minute change of plans saved Percy from being near the World Trade Center on 9/11, they decided to get married.

The former Dynasty star, who calls Percy “the best lover I’ve ever had” in her new book Behind The Shoulder Pads, told how their relationship was platonic at first.

Fans were left in disbelief as Joan dazzled on the Emmys stage in Los Angeles while showing off her youthful looks.

Earlier in the evening, the star was accompanied by her loving husband Percy as they walked the red carpet ahead of the star-studded ceremony.

She said: ‘Percy and I became very good friends first. So we had this connection. We really knew each other.

‘And separate bathrooms are the key! Although we are very lucky. I know that’s not something everyone can have.’

Percy is the latest man on a storied list of Collins lovers, as their romantic history is practically a Hollywood tradition.