Stacey Hampton speaks out after Rebels bikie boss Shane Smith dies

Married at First Sight star Stacey Hampton has broken her silence to pay a heartbreaking tribute to her cycling ex and the father of her two sons as an amazing dad with a heart of gold.

Senior rebel chief Shane Smith, 38, was killed early Wednesday morning in a motorcycle accident in northeastern Adelaide.

The father of four died at the scene, despite paramedics’ desperate efforts to resuscitate him.

Ms. Hampton, who appeared in season seven of MAFS in 2020, was in a relationship with the Rebels’ Adelaide president from the age of 19 until their split in July 2017, a month before he was convicted of beating up two nightclub bouncers. .

He was also the father of her two young boys Kruz and Kosta and had her name tattooed on his hand.

Ms. Hampton has been on good terms with her ex since their divorce five years ago.

“He is now at peace with his brother, mother and friends,” Ms. Hampton told Nine News.

“He was a great father. He adored his children and his parents.

Our hearts are broken and our lives will never be the same.

“He had a heart of gold and loved his family and friends.”

Mr Smith described himself on his Facebook profile as a ‘straight up, loyal to those loyal to me, one club one life, family is everything.’

His tragic death puts South Australia’s toll at 52 lives lost in 2022.

His distraught sister was one of those who laid flowers on the spot in Redwood Park on Wednesday.

Mr Smith’s passenger on the back of his bicycle, a 45-year-old man, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The rebels paid tribute to “another brother taken far too soon” just days after the sudden death of bicycle enforcer Bradley Daniele in hospital.

“Today is another dark day for our club, we were all in disbelief at the passing of our brother Shane 1%er,” the club wrote.

“Our sincere condolences to our brothers in Adelaide, Shane’s immediate family, especially his four beautiful children.

You will be greatly missed and never forgotten. A REBEL FOREVER A REBEL.’

It is the latest tragedy to affect Ms. Hampton, who also lost her brother in a separate motorcycle accident in July 2015 and lost her father by suicide in 1995.

The older brother Jaimie, who was acting to raise Mrs. Hampton after their father committed suicide, was killed in a motorcycle accident on the day she was due to give birth.

Her mother Leanne fell apart at the loss of her only son and immediately moved in with her pregnant daughter, who eventually went into preliminary labor.

When Mrs. Hampton’s son was born a week after her 23-year-old brother died, she called her then-partner Shane in prison from her hospital bed and listened as he wept over the news.

In 2020, she defended her ex and urged society not to judge him on his criminal past.

“He’s really the best person, and I think he’s ashamed of his past,” she said in a magazine interview.

“I met him when I was very young, 19, through mutual friends, and I wasn’t aware of his lifestyle, but I fell for him so quickly,” she continued.

“At the time, I didn’t realize he actually had charges from ages ago that had come up, assault.”

“Shane and I met very young, I fell hard and fast and we will always be each other’s kryptonite,” she says.

“He was always very supportive and I had terrible postpartum depression, which is what drives my charity.

“He took the kids when I wasn’t able to get them. I had to recover myself and I was alone. He was great to me.

“He still supports me and my decisions emotionally, helps me with relationship advice and also ensures my and my children’s happiness.

“We still share children’s birthdays and have lunch. We just can’t be together because we’re fighting, and we both have a lot of damage from our past, clashing.

“It was a civil rift. He’s a great father and I don’t regret it.’

Ms Hampton shared her struggles with being a young mother while Smith was behind bars in an earlier interview with Daily Mail Australia.

“I got pregnant at age 20 and gave birth at age 21 while my partner was in prison,” she says.

“I had to be hospitalized with shingles from stress, and then I got Bell’s palsy from stress while I was heavily pregnant.”

Shane was killed in a motorcycle accident in northeast Adelaide at 3am on Wednesday

In February 2019, Smith was convicted and fined $3,500 for assaulting two bouncers outside a Bendigo nightclub on August 6, 2017.

He narrowly avoided jail after a magistrate dismissed a charge of assault because the brutal beatings were not considered inciting terror on bystanders.