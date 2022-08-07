Stabbing Merrylands: Sydney man fighting for life after being knifed
Horrifying moment when a blood-soaked man just ENTERED IN broad daylight sits up before being rushed to hospital in critical condition
- A man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed on a west Sydney street
- The man was treated on site by ambulance personnel in Merrylands on Sunday
A man is in serious condition after being stabbed in broad daylight on a quiet Sydney suburban street.
Photos show the man sitting on the tarmac next to a pool of blood before being treated by paramedics and bundled into the back of an ambulance to be rushed to hospital.
Police flocked to the corner of Pitt Street and Sheffield Street in Merrylands to the west of the city on Sunday afternoon and cordoned off the crime scene.
More to follow.
Attempts to sit up after being stabbed in a western Sydney street (pictured)
Fire brigade, police and ambulance arrived on the spot on Sunday afternoon (photo)