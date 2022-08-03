Spider-Man Remastered’s PC port is Steam Deck verified

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered waves to PC next week and developer Insomniac Games just announced that the game has been verified for Steam Deck. Games that have been verified should play great on the portable gaming PC without having to make major adjustments, meaning you can probably jump right into the action when Spider-Man Remastered has been released.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is Steam Deck Verified! — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) August 3, 2022

Spider-Man Remastered launches for PC on August 12, 2022, although it’s not a Steam exclusive – if you prefer the Epic Games Store, you can buy the game there too. And Insomniac confirmed that too Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be coming to PC sometime this fall. Given that Remastered has been verified for Steam Deck before release and that other Sony first-party PC titles like god of war and Horizon Zero Dawn have already been verified, it seems a safe bet that Miles Morales will be too.