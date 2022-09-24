Spain 1-2 Switzerland: Man City defender Akanji and Embolo strike in shock win for visitors

Spain suffered a 2-1 home defeat by Switzerland as goals from Manuel Akanji and Breel Embolo knocked the hosts out of top of Nations League A Group 2 on Saturday with a game to play.

Last year’s finalists are now second on eight points after being leapfrogged by Portugal, who blasted past the Czech Republic 4-0 away to reach 10 points.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s side reach the last four with at least a draw at home in Tuesday’s crunch game against Spain, who must win in Braga to qualify for the semi-finals.

Switzerland are third on six points, two ahead of the Czechs, who they face on Tuesday in their battle to avoid relegation.

Akanji opened the scoring with a header from a corner in the 21st minute, but Jordi Alba equalized for the hosts with a cross from a counter-attack 10 minutes after the break.

Three minutes later, however, Embolo got the winner with a close range from a corner kick.

