SpaceX capsule docks with International Space Station delivering crew of four

The latest crew rotation has successfully arrived at the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX capsule, with the four new team members, including a Russian cosmonaut and the first Native American woman in space.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft called Endurance docked with the station on Thursday, a day after launching into orbit from Florida. The pairing took place 260 miles across the Atlantic, just off the west coast of Africa.

It was the first time in 20 years that a Russian has had a trip from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, the result of a new deal struck despite tensions over the war in Ukraine and Russia’s independent threats of nuclear attack.

Cosmonaut Anna Kikina joins two Russians already at the orbiting outpost. She will live and work on the Russian side until March before returning to Earth in the same SpaceX capsule.

Also on the mission: two NASA astronauts — flight commander Nicole Aunapu Mann, 45, and pilot Josh Cassada, 49 — as well as Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, 59, a veteran of four previous space flights.

Mann and her crew are replacing three Americans and an Italian, who will return in their own SpaceX capsule next week after nearly half a year up there. Until then, 11 people will share the orbiting lab.

Flight Commander Nicole Aunapu Mann, a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes of California, enters the International Space Station from a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on Thursday

Japan’s Koichi Wakata enters the International Space Station from a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on Thursday

The team was led by Mann, a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes of California and the first woman to occupy the command seat of a SpaceX Crew Dragon.

Mann, a US Marine Corps colonel and fighter pilot, is also among the first group of 18 astronauts selected for NASA’s upcoming Artemis missions, aimed at returning humans to the moon later this decade.

As the capsule closed in, the space station occupants promised the new arrivals that their berths were ready and the exterior lights were on.

Mann replied: ‘You guys are the best.’

“We’re looking forward to getting to work,” Mann said over the radio moments after the connection ended.

Upon arrival, the Endurance crew spent nearly two hours performing a series of standard procedures, such as leak checks and pressurizing the chamber between the capsule and the ISS, before opening the entry hatches.

A live NASA video feed showed the smiling new arrivals weightlessly floating head first through the padded passage one by one into the station.

They were greeted with hugs and handshakes by the four-person team they are replacing – three Americans and the Italian station manager, Samantha Cristoforetti – as well as by two Russians and a fourth NASA astronaut who shared a Soyuz flight to the ISS last month.

NASA’s Crew 5 members pose for a photo as they leave their crew quarters for launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on Wednesday

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Pad-39A on the Crew 5 mission with crew commander Nicole Mann, pilot Josh Cassada, Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina and mission specialist Koichi Wakata of Japan

‘Many people are working hard to ensure that our joint manned space exploration will continue to exist, to develop further. We are living proof of this,’ Kikina said in Russian remarks translated into English through a mission-control interpreter during a brief welcoming ceremony.

The Endurance crew marked the fifth full-fledged ISS crew NASA has flown aboard a SpaceX capsule since the private rocket project founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk began sending American astronauts into space in May 2020.

SpaceX has flown eight manned missions into orbit in total, including non-NASA flights.

The new arrivals will perform more than 200 experiments during their 150-day mission, many focused on medical research ranging from 3-D ‘bioprinting’ of human tissue to a study of bacteria grown in microgravity.

The ISS, which stretches the length of a football field, has been continuously manned since 2000, operated by a US-Russian-led partnership that includes Canada, Japan and 11 European countries.

The induction of Kikina, the only female cosmonaut in active service with the Russian space agency Roscosmos, was a sign of continued US-Russian cooperation in space despite escalating tensions between Moscow and Washington.

Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina enters the International Space Station on Thursday. It was the first time in 20 years that a Russian took a trip from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center

Kikina joined the SpaceX Crew-5 flight under a new sharing agreement signed in July between NASA and Roscosmos that allows the two countries to continue flying each other’s spacecraft to and from the ISS.

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio arrived two weeks ago. He launched on a Soyuz rocket from Kazakhstan, kicking off the cash-strapped crew swapping between NASA and the Russian space agency.

The agreement ensures that there is always at least one Russian and one American on the station at all times.

Until Elon Musk’s SpaceX began launching astronauts two years ago, NASA was forced to spend tens of millions of dollars each time an astronaut flew up on a Soyuz after America’s spaceflight capabilities expired for nearly a decade.

Ensuring the operation of the ISS has become one of the few remaining areas of cooperation between the United States and Russia.

During a post-launch briefing, Sergei Krikalev, head of the human space program at Roscosmos, hailed the occasion as the start of a ‘new phase of our cooperation’, evoking the historic Apollo-Soyuz mission of 1975, a symbol of relaxation at the height of the Cold War.

Krikalev, a former cosmonaut respected by his American colleagues, has been on something of a charm offensive after the last head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, threatened earlier this year to withdraw cooperation and let the ISS crash on American or European territory.

While Russia has announced plans for its own station, analysts believe it would be difficult to build in the next few years, and pulling out of the ISS would effectively ground Moscow’s once-proud civilian space program.