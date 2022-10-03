Southport Central Apartment Towers: Daredevil filmed scaling balconies of Gold Coast high rise

<!–

Chilling footage has emerged of a daredevil risking death while scaling a Gold Coast high-rise tower.

The video, filmed on Sunday, shows the man scaling a Southport residential tower and leaping between balconies 24 storeys high, horrifying shocked onlookers below.

The incident took place at Southport Central Apartment Towers, where it is understood residents at home at the time were unaware of the thrill seeker’s antics.

The stuntman can now be charged with illegally climbing a building and risk a prison sentence. The maximum penalty for the offense is 12 months behind bars.

Footage of the stunt shocked Gold Coast locals, who described the man’s antics as foolish and reckless.

‘Oh God! What he is doing is very dangerous, a man told Nine News.

Another added: ‘Unacceptable. It is brittle!’

The incident prompted authorities to warn residents of high-rise buildings to keep balcony doors locked to deter similar daredevils from breaking in.

The shocking incident was filmed hours after a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with horrific leg injuries after falling 6 meters from a beer garden balcony in nearby Surfers Paradise on Saturday night.

It is understood he was trying to retrieve a lost phone at the time.

More on the way.