South Dakota signals the end of an era on Medicaid expansion

For Democrats who hoped expanding Medicaid would be a step toward universal access for low-income Americans, South Dakota heralds the end of a protracted battle that has added 17 million low-income Americans to the insurance roles, but not yet. reached all states. About 4 million Americans — about half of whom live in Florida and Texas — still fall into a funding shortfall, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

“The low-hanging fruit has been picked with that strategy,” said Joan Alker, executive director of the Center for Children and Families and a research professor at the Georgetown McCourt School of Public Policy. “The voting process is coming to an end.”

In Florida, a Medicaid extension measure remains a possibility, although the 60 percent approval threshold of voters makes the prospect of doing so challenging, as does the cost of running a campaign in the country’s third most populous state. In Mississippi, the state Supreme Court quashed a burgeoning expansion effort in 2021 when it effectively de whole voting initiation process unconstitutional. And in Wyoming, expansionists are pushing for the policy to be passed through legislation rather than through the ballot box.

For years, many Democratic policymakers have thought the deal — under which the federal government would pay nearly the entire cost of health insurance — would be too good to refuse, but a handful of GOP-controlled states have opposed, prompting proponents to ban Medicaid. extension to voters.

Maine voted to expand Medicaid in 2017; Idaho, Nebraska and Utah did so in 2018; and Missouri and Oklahoma followed in 2020. Of those, Oklahoma’s measure passed by the narrowest margin — 50.5 percent support — while Idaho passed in 2018 with an overwhelming 60.6 percent of the vote.

“It’s easy to lose track of how long the battle for Medicaid expansion has been going on in so many states across the country,” said Kelly Hall, executive director of the Fairness Project, which supports Medicaid expansion efforts across the country. “We’re practically out of work ourselves when it comes to expanding Medicaid through ballot measures.”

In South Dakota, an American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network August poll found that 62 percent of likely voters support the Medicaid extension vote.

The measure also has a long list of supporters, including the South Dakota State Medical Association, the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce and the South Dakota Farmers Union.

“We’re feeling the energy here on the ground, and we’re naturally excited to have this broad coalition of organizations and supporters working to engage their membership, and engage volunteers and voters, and more. to add. time,” Zach Marcus, campaign manager for South Dakotans Decide Health Care, the coalition backing the vote, told POLITICO. “We work hard, but we are confident.”

the coalition released his first TV ad last month — backed by a seven-figure investment — attractive to farmers in South Dakota, and a second ad features released last week an uninsured leukemia patient.

Under the U.S. bailout plan, which President Joe Biden signed in 2021, Congress incentivized states to expand Medicaid by letting the federal government cover an additional 5 percent of the program’s costs — on top of 90 percent of the costs for the newly-introduced. eligible population.

The additional incentives would send $110 million to South Dakota, which the state says would offset $50 million an analysis of the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Opponents of Medicaid expansion, including Republican administration Kristi Noem, argue that the proposal would be costly to the state in the future, force the state to raise taxes and discourage able-bodied adults from getting high-paying jobs with benefits. In South Dakota, the Foundation for Government Accountability, the Family Heritage Alliance and the South Dakota Farm Bureau are opposing the measure.

Opponents also tried to make the ballot measure more difficult by asking voters in June to raise the approval threshold to 60 percent, but that effort was soundly defeated, meaning the Medicaid expansion needs only 50 percent support to pass. .

Keith Moore, state director for Americans for Prosperity South Dakota, said the groups will be knocking on doors, making phone calls, placing digital and paper ads, and issuing op-eds in the coming weeks. But he acknowledged that it will be a difficult fight.

“It definitely feels like a climb up,” Moore said. “But as we said from the beginning, we all knew that. Of course, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try.”

Noem has said she would accept an extension if voters approve the measure, even if she opposes it.

“Looking at this measure, it appears to be constitutionally written. So if the people approve, it will be implemented,” Noem said during a government debate in September.

The path forward for Medicaid expansion in the eight states without a ballot measure is less clear.

Republican lawmakers in North Carolina, for example, appeared to strike a deal with Democratic Governor Roy Cooper last month to expand Medicaid, but have continued to face problems with hospitals over a state law that limits the facilities’ ability to expand services without approval from the state health department.

In Mississippi, deep-seated hostility to Medicaid’s expansion sank this spring, a proposal to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage to 12 months after birth — even as lawmakers tried to draw a clear line between the two different policies.

Still, some argue that the momentum is on their side and it’s only a matter of time before all states expand the program.

“Eventually I believe all states will pick up on this, it’s just a matter of how many years it takes,” Alker said. “All the doom-and-dark predictions made by opponents of Medicaid expansion have not come true. When you’re in a situation where 40 states are already doing it, it’s hard to keep going straight ahead with the same kinds of arguments.”