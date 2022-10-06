South Africa to host England and Netherlands for ODIs in early 2023

South Africa will complete their ODI World Cup qualifying process for 2023 early next year with five home games, against England and the Netherlands.

Those matches, along with a full tour of the West Indies – two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is – will be the only international men’s games for the summer of 2022-23, when the SA20 gets underway. The 33-game SA20 competition kicks off on January 10 and is likely to end on February 4, with the three ODIs against England squeezed into six days between January 27 and February 1, according to ESPNcricinfo after the group stage and before the knockouts of the SA20.

The three T20Is against the West Indies and two ODIs against the Netherlands will be played from March 25, which could clash with the IPL and force South Africa to field second-tier XIs.

Both the English and Dutch series were postponed amid waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, with England cutting off their December 2020 tour after positive tests in the South African camp, and the Netherlands leaving the country in November 2021, after the discovery of the Omicron variant.

If you’re wondering why CSA has insisted on playing England’s matches – aside from the financial advantage of hosting England – despite the overcrowded calendar, the England series is crucial to South Africa’s chances of reaching directly. to qualify for the 2023 World Cup. They are currently eleventh on the table, outside the automatic qualifying zone, and have just eight games left: three against India in a running series, three against England and two against the Netherlands. They are forfeiting three ODIs in Australia, scheduled for mid-January, to have all their top players available for the start of the SA20, which the CSA is currently focusing on.

With the SA20 taking place in the country’s key locations – Cape Town, Paarl, Johannesburg, Centurion, Durban and Gqeberha – the English ODIs will be played in Bloemfontein and Kimberley, cities that do not have SA20 franchises. Newlands, Boland Park and St George’s Park will then be used for the Women’s T20 World Cup, to be played in South Africa in February 2023, so the West Indies Tests will take place at the Wanderers and SuperSport Park, which will also host the T20Is. The ODIs will be played in East London and Potchefstroom, and the Dutch matches, including the Pink-day ODI, will be held in Benoni and Johannesburg.

That leaves Durban’s Kingsmead as the only major venue not to see international cricket this summer and extends a long drought for the coastal location, which the national side has not hosted since the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

“We are trying to spread the game and make sure that some venues where not much cricket was held during the pandemic get games,” said Pholetsi Moseki, the CEO of CSA. “We’re also trying to secure more games, and if we get them, Kingsmead will definitely get some games.”