South Africa to host England and Netherlands for ODIs in early 2023
South Africa will complete their ODI World Cup qualifying process for 2023 early next year with five home games, against England and the Netherlands.
The three T20Is against the West Indies and two ODIs against the Netherlands will be played from March 25, which could clash with the IPL and force South Africa to field second-tier XIs.
With the SA20 taking place in the country’s key locations – Cape Town, Paarl, Johannesburg, Centurion, Durban and Gqeberha – the English ODIs will be played in Bloemfontein and Kimberley, cities that do not have SA20 franchises. Newlands, Boland Park and St George’s Park will then be used for the Women’s T20 World Cup, to be played in South Africa in February 2023, so the West Indies Tests will take place at the Wanderers and SuperSport Park, which will also host the T20Is. The ODIs will be played in East London and Potchefstroom, and the Dutch matches, including the Pink-day ODI, will be held in Benoni and Johannesburg.
That leaves Durban’s Kingsmead as the only major venue not to see international cricket this summer and extends a long drought for the coastal location, which the national side has not hosted since the Covid-19 pandemic struck.
“We are trying to spread the game and make sure that some venues where not much cricket was held during the pandemic get games,” said Pholetsi Moseki, the CEO of CSA. “We’re also trying to secure more games, and if we get them, Kingsmead will definitely get some games.”
ESPNcricinfo understands that there is talk of a T20 visit from India to South Africa in the summer of 2022-23, which is yet to be confirmed. But there is no indication of more Test matches. South Africa will host just two Tests in the summer of 2022-23, in part due to the absence of the men’s national team over the festive period. They will play three Tests in Australia from mid-December to early January, their first since the 2008-09 series.