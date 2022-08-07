South Africa 26-10 New Zealand: Springboks inflict third straight defeat on All Blacks
South Africa 26-10 New Zealand: Springboks inflict third consecutive loss on All Blacks for first time in 24 YEARS thanks to Kurt-Lee Arendse’s first test attempt at Rugby Championship
- South Africa defeated New Zealand 26-10 in series opener at Mbombela Stadium
- It is the first time since 1998 that the All Blacks have lost three games in a row
- Kurt-Lee Arendse scored his first-ever try for the Springboks before being sent off
- The match also saw a nasty injury to scrum half Faf de Klerk in the opening minutes
Kurt-Lee Arendse’s first test attempt condemned New Zealand to three consecutive defeats for the first time since 1998, when 14-man South Africa triumphed 26-10 in the Rugby Championship opener.
Shannon Frizzell claimed a late try for the again stunned All Blacks, but Willie le Roux hit back with a score of his own to claim the last word.
Head coach Ian Foster will come under increasing pressure for his job in the wake of New Zealand’s third loss on the spin.
Arendse was sent off late for a reckless air strike on Beauden Barrett that left both players in the lurch. The wing’s second cap ended in both a red card and he was taken off on a stretcher with a nasty injury.
Springboks scrum half Faf de Klerk had also suffered a sickening injury in the first minute of the match, in which he suffered a knee to the head and appeared to be knocked out.
The two sides meet again in Johannesburg in a week, where Foster could easily lose his job other than a win in New Zealand.