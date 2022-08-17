Sonny Bill Williams shares his delight after his wife wears a hijab 

<!–

Sonny Bill Williams has enjoyed “one of the proudest moments of my life” after his wife, Alana, decided to wear a hijab.

The former rugby star turned boxer, 37, changed his life after converting to Islam, having spent his early days as a womanizer.

He met Alana Raffie in a shop in 2013, and the couple tied the knot four weeks later after dating Muslims and he has since admitted that she makes him strive “to be the best husband I could be.”

Sonny Bill Williams has shared his joy after his wife decided to wear a hijab

The devout Muslim took to Twitter to share ‘one of the proudest moments of my life’

And on Wednesday, the former All Blacks superstar shared an image of Alana wearing a hijab – a traditional head covering worn by Muslim women – while surrounded by her young family.

‘My wife is a hijabi!’ he tweeted to his 914,000 followers. ‘Alhamdullilah my wife decided to put on the headscarf. One of the proudest moments of my life.

‘What makes it so special is that she knows she did it for Allah SWT and no one else. May the Most High always bless you with good health, contentment and happiness.’

The 37-year-old revealed last year how his seemingly ‘dream’ lifestyle was all a facade before Islam found him.

“From the outside I was the epitome of success, but I was deeply unhappy,” he told the Irish Times. “It was a facade and I still played fantastic football.

Williams and Alana met in 2013 and married after four weeks of Muslim courtship

The former rugby star says he aspires to be ‘the best husband I could be’ with Alana

Williams is far from his womanizing ways after settling in with his family

“So it seemed like I had made it happen. It was because of the choices I made off the field. It’s like Instagram now – we all post the perfect photo, but behind that are the trials and tribulations everyone has.

“I feel like I’m still a work in progress. But in those days when everything looked perfect: I hate to say it that way, but it looked from the outside like this handsome young man who had fame and money and attention from the opposite sex and privileges.

“I didn’t say ‘no’ to things. I had a psychotic simplistic mentality that I would make it on TV and buy my mom a house with nice wallpaper. That drove me to insane lengths and it seeped into the party lifestyle.

“And it was like: I performed on the field so I can live the way I want, I can have this medicine, that medicine, be with this woman. I have now succeeded! And if you live a life without boundaries, this can happen.

‘With that limitless life I didn’t feel any empowerment. Now I don’t wake up hungover and disgusted at myself and soulless. Now I feel a life of empowerment.’