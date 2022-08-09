Sonic’s gotta go fast for a third cinematic outing in December 2024

A third live action Sonic the hedgehog movie is on its way and is scheduled to release on December 20, 2024, the movie’s official Twitter account confirmed.

It is not yet known whether Ben Schwartz will return in the titular role, whether director Jeff Fowler, or writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller will return. However, this release date puts it directly against James Cameron’s second Avatar sequel, which is currently in production under the working title avatar 3. It’s the blue showdown with CGI characters we’ve all been waiting for.

The development of the third Sonic movie was first announced in February, in addition to the news that Paramount and Sega are also working on a live-action series featuring Idris Elba’s Knuckles for streaming service Paramount Plus. So it seems safe to assume that Elba will return for Sonic’s third live-action outing.

What is less certain, if polygon points out, is whether Jim Carrey will return as Doctor Robotnik. The actor said he was “pretty serious” about quitting acting in a interview with Admission to Hollywood. “I’ve had enough. I’ve done enough. I’m enough,” Carrey said at the time. The film’s producers then confirmed that they wouldn’t rearrange Robotnik when Carrey retires.

Aside from the widespread ridicule that the original design for Sonic provoked, the franchise’s two live-action films were hugely successful at the box office. Together they have grossed over $700 million internationally, making them two of the most successful adaptations to movies and video games ever made.

The top-grossing individual video game adaptation, however, remains Duncan Jones’ warcraft, which was released in 2016 and has grossed since then nearly $440 million worldwide (largely supported by a lavish reception in China).