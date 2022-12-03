Socceroos’ World Cup clash with Argentina: Kick off time and where to watch it

The Socceroos have already enjoyed their best ever World Cup campaign, but now face their biggest test when they take on soccer powerhouse Argentina.

Graham Arnold’s uninspired Australian team fooled the critics by beating Tunisia and then Denmark to qualify for the sudden death round of 16 in Doha, Qatar at 6am on Sunday morning (Sydney and Melbourne time).

Their next opponents are as tough as can be – the tournament’s second favorite Argentina, twice World Cup winner and led by superstar Lionel Messi.

Australian striker Matthew Leckie set the nation on fire with his winning goal against Denmark and the whole nation wants him to repeat the dose against Football Royals Argentina tomorrow morning

While there is little pressure on Australia, this World Cup has seen more setbacks than any other in the tournament’s glittering 92-year history.

And Socceroos fans around the world are hoping to get a repeat of their 1988 Bicentennial Gold Cup result when Australia beat Argentina 4-1.

Never mind that Argentina has won five of the seven games played by the two countries. One was a tie.

Here, Daily Mail Australia has everything you need to know about the Socceroos’ chilling date with destiny.

WHAT TIME IS THE KICK-OFF?

The crucial game between Australia and Argentina kicks off at 6am on Sunday in Sydney, Melbourne and Hobart.

That’s 5am for those in Queensland; 5:30am for residents of Adelaide and South Australia; 4:30am for those in the Northern Territory and 3am for football fans in Western Australia.

The game can be watched on the free broadcast channel SBS, on the TV, via the app or the website.

Leckie struggles with Danish star Christian Eriksen during Australia’s 1-0 win. The victory gave Australia their first ever six points in a World Group group stage and placed them in the round of 16

The Socceroos have won two of their three matches at the tournament so far, shattering predictions from both Aussie and international pundits who expected them to flop after a tough first defeat to France.

It’s a sudden-death match, meaning the winner advances to the quarter-finals, while the loser packs his bags and goes home.

Hardly anyone expects Australia to win, so any pressure they can put on Lionel Scaloni’s team is a bonus.

Every minute the Socceroos, led by hero goalkeeper Matty Ryan, can hold off the Argentines is one minute closer to what could be the biggest World Cup shock ever.

Australian fans celebrate at Al Janoub Stadium. The cheers will be even greater when the Socceroos inflict an incredible defeat on Sunday

Australia v Argentina: Head-to-head record 7 played: Australia 1 win, Argentina 5 wins, 1 draw. History: July 14, 1988 Bicentennial Gold Cup 4-1 AUS June 18, 1992 International friendly match 2-0 ARG October 31, 1993 FIFA World Cup (play-off) 1-1 draw 17 November 1993 FIFA World Cup (play-off) 1-0 ARG June 30, 1995 International friendly match 2-0 ARG June 18, 2005 FIFA Confederations Cup 4-2 ARG September 11, 2007 International friendly match 1-0 ARG

WHERE CAN YOU WATCH IT?

The match will be streamed on giant screens on live sites in the following locations:

MELBOURNE:

Federation Square (Swanston St & Flinders Street) and AAMI Park (Olympic Boulevard) and Victoria Golf ClubCheltenham.

SYDNEY:

Tumbalong Park (Darling Harbour, nearest entrance from Liverpool Street footbridge) and Parramatta Square and Arthur Byrne Reserveacross from McKeon Street Plaza at Maroubra Beach; Beam ParkEarlwood, Macquarie shopping centreLiverpool and Enmore Park.

BRISBANE:

King George Square and Queen Street Mall.

ADELAIDE:

Telstra PlazaWar Memorial Drive, North Adelaide

CANBERRA:

Civic Squareoutside the Canberra Theater Centre

GOSFORD:

Central Coast Stadiumcnr Dane Drive and Central Coast Highway

WOLLONGONG

Globe Laneat Crown Street Mall

TRARALGON

Gippsland Center for the Performing ArtsKay Street 32

FROM HOME:

If you can’t get out of bed or you can, but just not leave the house, the match is live on SBS.

The build-up starts at 5am (Sydney/Melbourne/Hobart time) with a preview and the inevitable pre-match hype.

Actions start at 6am (in Sydney, Melbourne and Hobart), so if you need sleep but still want to watch, set your alarm for 5.55am.

So that’s 4.55 hours in Brisbane, 5.25 hours in Adelaide and 2.55 hours in Perth.

Australians will be able to watch the big World Cup match tomorrow at live venues across the country

WHICH PUBS ARE SCREENING THE MATCH NEAR YOU?

Melbourne:

Imperial Hotel, 2-8 Bourke Street, Melbourne

Great Northern Hotel, Carlton North

Grass Bar, 131 Queen St, Melbourne

Sherlock Holmes Inn, 415 Collins Street Basement, Melbourne

Crafty Squire, 127 Russell St, Melbourne

Elephant and Wheelbarrow, 94-96 Bourke St, Melbourne

Wayside Inn, 446 City Road South, Melbourne

Beer Deluxe, Federation Square

The Sporting Globe, Richmond

Hopscotch, Riverside Quay Southbank

Australian fans watch the Socceroos play France in the first match of the 2022 World Cup at Sydney’s Cheers Bar

Sydney:

Cheers Bar, 561 George St, Sydney

24/7 sports bar in The Star, Pyrmont

Sackville Hotel, 599 Darling Street, Rozelle

Civic Hotel, 388 Pitt Street, Sydney

PJ O’Brien’s, 57 King St, Sydney

Bar Broadway, Sydney

Hotel Steyne, Manley

De Henson, Marrickville

Coogee Bay Hotel, 253 Coogee Bay Road, Coogee

Marlborough Hotel, Newtown

Surly’s American Tavern at Surry Hills, 182 Campbell St, Surry Hills

Royal Hotel Paddington, 237 Glenmore Road, Paddington

The Fiddler, Rouse Hill

Commercial Hotel, Parramatta

Sterlos Sports Bar, Parramatta

Dee Why RSL

Ritz Cinema in Randwick will also host the contest for $10 per person.

The Sporting Globe Hotels: Multiple locations in NSW, VIC, QLD and WA.

The Imperial Hotel in Melbourne is one of hundreds of Australian pubs showing football on a Sunday morning

Perth:

Varsity Northbridge, 94 Aberdeen St, Perth

The Aviary, 140 William St, Perth

The Globe, 495 Wellington Street, Perth

Crown Sports Bar, Great Eastern Highway, Perth

Subiaco Hotel, Subiaco

Ballers Sports Bar, 25 Collie Street, Fremantle

The Galway Hooker, 148 The Esplanade, Scarborough Beach

ALSO:

brisbane:

The Pig and Whistle, Riverside, 123 Eagle St, Brisbane City

Winghaus, Edward Street, Brisbane

Gold Coast:

The Star, 1 Casino Dr, Broadbeach

Adelaide:

De Rosey, 160 Hindley St

The precinct at SkyCity, North Terrace

Canberra:

The Durham, L1/52 Jardine St, Kingston, ACT

Meeting, The People’s Pub, Braddon ACT

Cairns:

The Jack, Cnr Spence & Sheridan Sts, Cairns

Hobart:

Wrest Point Casino, 410 Sandy Bay Rd, Sandy Bay

Darwin:

Shennanigans Irish Pub, 1/69 Mitchell St, Darwin City

Townsville:

The Town, Sir Leslie Thiess Drive, Townsville