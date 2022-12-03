Socceroos’ World Cup clash with Argentina: Kick off time and where to watch it

The Socceroos have already enjoyed their best ever World Cup campaign, but now face their biggest test when they take on soccer powerhouse Argentina.
Graham Arnold’s uninspired Australian team fooled the critics by beating Tunisia and then Denmark to qualify for the sudden death round of 16 in Doha, Qatar at 6am on Sunday morning (Sydney and Melbourne time).
Their next opponents are as tough as can be – the tournament’s second favorite Argentina, twice World Cup winner and led by superstar Lionel Messi.
Australian striker Matthew Leckie set the nation on fire with his winning goal against Denmark and the whole nation wants him to repeat the dose against Football Royals Argentina tomorrow morning
While there is little pressure on Australia, this World Cup has seen more setbacks than any other in the tournament’s glittering 92-year history.
And Socceroos fans around the world are hoping to get a repeat of their 1988 Bicentennial Gold Cup result when Australia beat Argentina 4-1.
Never mind that Argentina has won five of the seven games played by the two countries. One was a tie.
Here, Daily Mail Australia has everything you need to know about the Socceroos’ chilling date with destiny.
WHAT TIME IS THE KICK-OFF?
The crucial game between Australia and Argentina kicks off at 6am on Sunday in Sydney, Melbourne and Hobart.
That’s 5am for those in Queensland; 5:30am for residents of Adelaide and South Australia; 4:30am for those in the Northern Territory and 3am for football fans in Western Australia.
The game can be watched on the free broadcast channel SBS, on the TV, via the app or the website.
Leckie struggles with Danish star Christian Eriksen during Australia’s 1-0 win. The victory gave Australia their first ever six points in a World Group group stage and placed them in the round of 16
Graham Arnold’s uninspired Australian team fooled the critics by beating Tunisia and then Denmark to qualify for the ‘sudden death’ round of 16 in Doha, Qatar on Sunday morning
The Socceroos have won two of their three matches at the tournament so far, shattering predictions from both Aussie and international pundits who expected them to flop after a tough first defeat to France.
It’s a sudden-death match, meaning the winner advances to the quarter-finals, while the loser packs his bags and goes home.
Hardly anyone expects Australia to win, so any pressure they can put on Lionel Scaloni’s team is a bonus.
Every minute the Socceroos, led by hero goalkeeper Matty Ryan, can hold off the Argentines is one minute closer to what could be the biggest World Cup shock ever.
Australian fans celebrate at Al Janoub Stadium. The cheers will be even greater when the Socceroos inflict an incredible defeat on Sunday
Australia v Argentina: Head-to-head record
7 played: Australia 1 win, Argentina 5 wins, 1 draw.
History:
July 14, 1988 Bicentennial Gold Cup 4-1 AUS
June 18, 1992 International friendly match 2-0 ARG
October 31, 1993 FIFA World Cup (play-off) 1-1 draw
17 November 1993 FIFA World Cup (play-off) 1-0 ARG
June 30, 1995 International friendly match 2-0 ARG
June 18, 2005 FIFA Confederations Cup 4-2 ARG
September 11, 2007 International friendly match 1-0 ARG
WHERE CAN YOU WATCH IT?
The match will be streamed on giant screens on live sites in the following locations:
MELBOURNE:
Federation Square (Swanston St & Flinders Street) and AAMI Park (Olympic Boulevard) and Victoria Golf ClubCheltenham.
SYDNEY:
Tumbalong Park (Darling Harbour, nearest entrance from Liverpool Street footbridge) and Parramatta Square and Arthur Byrne Reserveacross from McKeon Street Plaza at Maroubra Beach; Beam ParkEarlwood, Macquarie shopping centreLiverpool and Enmore Park.
BRISBANE:
King George Square and Queen Street Mall.
ADELAIDE:
Telstra PlazaWar Memorial Drive, North Adelaide
CANBERRA:
Civic Squareoutside the Canberra Theater Centre
GOSFORD:
Central Coast Stadiumcnr Dane Drive and Central Coast Highway
WOLLONGONG
Globe Laneat Crown Street Mall
TRARALGON
Gippsland Center for the Performing ArtsKay Street 32
FROM HOME:
If you can’t get out of bed or you can, but just not leave the house, the match is live on SBS.
The build-up starts at 5am (Sydney/Melbourne/Hobart time) with a preview and the inevitable pre-match hype.
Actions start at 6am (in Sydney, Melbourne and Hobart), so if you need sleep but still want to watch, set your alarm for 5.55am.
So that’s 4.55 hours in Brisbane, 5.25 hours in Adelaide and 2.55 hours in Perth.
Australians will be able to watch the big World Cup match tomorrow at live venues across the country
