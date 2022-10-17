Socceroo’s FIFA World Cup hopeful Daniel Arzani’s show of support for women protestors in Iran

<!–

Australian Socceroos World Cup hopeful Daniel Arzani has shown his class in more ways than one this weekend, netting a crucial goal for his club Macarthur FC while showing solidarity with Iran’s women’s rights protests.

Arzani, who will do anything to get into the Australian World Cup squad, gave Macarthur the lead against Adelaide United, holding a shirt in front of the cameras with the name Mahsa Amini written on brown tape.

Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, died on September 16 in police custody in Iran after being arrested for not wearing her hijab head covering properly.

Her death has become the focus of worldwide protests by women’s rights activists and the Iranian diaspora demanding the end of draconian Islamic law.

A police crackdown on protesters in Iran has resulted in more than 100 deaths, including 23 children.

Several high-profile figures – including French actors Juliette Binoche, Marion Cotillard and Isabelle Huppert – have cut their hair to support Iranian women.

Iranian-born Arzani was given a yellow card for his part in the protests.

Arzani celebrates with his friends after scoring a goal during the round two A-League match between Macarthur FC and Adelaide United at Campbelltown Stadium

Macarthur FC and captain Ulises Davila’s melee weapon was knocked out early in the Bulls’ game against Adelaide United with a hamstring injury, leaving 23-year-old Arzani the main standout role after just 12 minutes.

After misfiring in his first week of action in the A-League, he stepped up where it counted to round out a counter-attack with a thumping shot at goal that defeated three United defenders and goalkeeper Joe Gauci.

Arzani is auditioning for a place on Graham Arnold’s list of 55 players to be submitted to FIFA tomorrow before being included in the final 26-man squad to compete in Qatar.

People take to the streets to protest the death of a young woman in police custody in Iran

But that did little to dampen his spirits after a strong performance that may have set foot on a plane to Qatar in November.

“It was an incredible feeling after being in and out of teams for so long,” Arzani said on Paramount+ after the Adelaide game.

“At home, everything finally comes together for me. I love my football again.

“Tonight I came and showed again what I can do and prove to the gaffer that I should be playing week in, week out.”

Macarthur Coach Dwight Yorke congratulates Daniel Arzani of Macarthur FC on their win

His coach, legendary EPL star Dwight Yorke, also praised the young star who struggled with injuries in Scotland before returning to Australia.

‘I’m a little happier to be honest. What we’ve seen from Arzani, we need more from him,” Yorke said at his post-match press conference.

“We know he needs playing time and he gets it here, but we need him to come to the party. We need him to show what we are capable of.

“Today we’ve seen some of that, but there’s more to come and it’s a step in the right direction as far as he’s concerned.

“He would be happy, but he knows and we know from working with the individual on a daily basis how good he can be, so hopefully more will come.”