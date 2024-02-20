Disney star Bridgit Mendler reveals she has adopted a four-year-old boy as she breaks her Twitter silence and posts for the first time since 2022

Former Disney Channel star Bridgit Mendler revealed that she adopted a four-year-old boy.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, where she had not posted since November 2022, Bridgit, 31, shared the revelation in a touching post alongside a sweet photo of her husband and son.

She began her career as a child actress at age 11 in 2004 with a voice role in the animated film The Legend of Buddha.

Bridgit also landed roles in Jonas, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, and The Secret World of Arrietty before her breakthrough role on Disney Channel’s Good Luck Charlie.

Sharing the exciting news of her decision to adopt, she wrote: ‘The other news I wanted to share is that I am a mom to a sweet 4-year-old boy. He started fostering in 2021 and was adopted around Christmas 2022.

Former Disney Channel star Bridgit Mendler has revealed that she adopted a four-year-old boy (pictured from her breakthrough role on Disney Channel’s Good Luck Charlie in 2010).

On X, formerly known as Twitter, where she had not posted since November 2022, Bridgit, 31, shared the revelation in a heartwarming post.

The star married mechanical engineer Griffin Cleverly in 2019 (pictured together) and will now join him as CEO of a new start-up company.

‘I am very lucky: being a father is the greatest gift and most defining experience there is. That’s my news for now, friends.

Reacting to the X news, fans were quick to congratulate Bridgit on her adoption.

One user wrote: ‘You deserve everything in this life and more.’

A second supporter added: ‘Congratulations on your journey to motherhood!’

‘Adopting and fostering truly changes lives, and that first Christmas season as a family is always very special. Here’s to many more shared sunsets and precious moments.”

Another fan referenced her hit single, Ready Or Not, which was released in 2012.

They commented: ‘A true queen and MOTHER in every sense. READY OR NOT, we’re here to support all the great things you’re doing.”

A fourth gushed: ‘Congratulations!!!! I’m so happy you chose to be an adoptive parent!!!!’

Another simply wrote: “Congratulations OMG,” followed by a pleading face emoji.

Reacting to the news about X, fans were quick to congratulate Bridgit on her adoption.

Bridgit didn’t offer any further details about the adoption, other than posting a sweet photo of her husband and son on the beach with a beautiful sunset as a backdrop.

The star married mechanical engineer Griffin Cleverly in 2019 and will now join him as CEO of a new startup.

Northwood Space, which raised $6.3 million in seed funding, according to CNBCwas co-founded by Bridgit with her husband Griffin, who will serve as chief technology officer, and the company’s chief software officer, Shaurya Luthra.

He revealed that the company’s name comes from a lake in New Hampshire where the idea for the company first emerged, while spending time with his family there during the pandemic.

‘While everyone else was making sourdough, we were building antennas out of random junk we could find at Home Depot… and receiving data from [National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration] satellites,” he said.