Soapwatch with JACI STEPHEN: Will Stephen lash out at Leo?

KROONSTREET

Has anyone ever been convinced by Leo? Has anyone ever been convinced by Stephen? They both have that one thing in their characters that was all a bit strange from the start: Canada. I have nothing against Canada, but Stephen’s accent has always been a problem.

Glenda assumed it was American; I’m just curious how he’s been running a business in Italy for so long and we’ve never heard so much as a rigatoni syllable from his mouth.

Then came Leo, determined to get Jenny to Canada for reasons never fully explained. He wasn’t surprised that she got her visa so quickly, as an entrepreneur (he’s been drinking in the Rovers, right?).

Has anyone ever been convinced by Leo? Has anyone ever been convinced by Stephen? They both have that one thing in their characters that was all a bit strange from the start

Leo’s father Teddy thinks he’s crazy to waste his life on an older woman who can’t be trusted; personally, I think Jenny is crazy to consider wasting her life on a man with the personality of a comatose ermine—and, to mention, a comatose ermine who wants to move to Canada.

TODD’S GONE ROGUE Todd Boyce says he “loves playing the new villain Stephen.” But how far will he go to protect his secret? “They’ll find out this week,” Todd says, “and don’t underestimate him.”

Convinced that Stephen is a liar (Duh! Haven’t I told you this in months!), Leo discovers that Stephen plans to get hold of the equity in Audrey’s house.

How will Stephen react if Leo threatens to tell Audrey? As a result, Jenny is back behind the bar and says that Leo left for Canada without her. Teddy says she can only blame herself; I’d say she not only dodged a bullet but is a real firing squad.

Speaking of bullets, the police are questioning people about the shooting (yes, usually only cop Craig clearly has backup!) and there are some tender moments between Dev and Bernie.

This couple is a joy together, and there are so many moments of poignancy and understanding beneath the surface conflict, that they must be given a future.

Yasmeen finds out that Speed ​​Daal is closed again because of Stu. No, Yasmeen, it’s because you still don’t serve alcohol!

OSTENDERS

Suki wandering the square in her nightgown doesn’t look good (any sleepwear in Walford is scary), and Eve wonders what’s going on.

Someone buys Tracey a pint! In 2020, on the 35th anniversary episode, EastEnders barmaid Tracey admitted to having a one-night stand with Phil. To the shock of Kaffy, Shirley and Sharon last week, she said he was “the best sex I ever had.” Really? Even better than ‘Mini-Den’ Dennis Rickman in 2003? Wow. Despite Tracey’s mostly silent presence (she has to take a nap when she speaks two sentences), she is clearly a dark horse. Congratulations to Jane Slaughter, who has played her for 37 years. She deserves a pint.

Finally, Suki opens up to her and says that Ranveer tried to sexually assault her, but will she reveal everything?

The problem with this storyline, however, is that Suki is such an unsympathetic character, it’s hard to feel anything for her. Now Ravi tries to manipulate her into feeling sorry for him. Good luck: that woman could freeze hell with one look.

When will Janine’s house of cards come crashing down, especially with Scarlett feeling insecure about the new baby and worried that Janine will forget her? I think that ship has been sailing for a long time, honey.

Linda assures her that Mick won’t let that happen, and Scarlett considers telling Linda the truth about the night of the accident. Linda realizes that Scarlett isn’t telling her anything (no surprises there: nobody tells Linda anything these days; when they did, she was too drunk to remember).

Is the youngster about to go shopping with her mother? I’m guessing they’re postponing this until Christmas Day.

Janine, meanwhile, basks in the attention Mick has been giving her since he discovered the pregnancy. misled. He gets even more excited about a West Ham goal.

EMMERDALE

Were Liv and Vinny Ever Love’s Young Dream, or Has It Always Been a Nightmare? Even after their wedding, they couldn’t enjoy a honeymoon (well, five minutes, maybe), and now there’s trouble again when Vinny discovers that Liv has decided to sell the house without talking to him.

Sandra is happy that the couple is bickering and even more excited when Liv falls off the wagon. It doesn’t take much.

At the slightest effort, Liv grabs the neck of a vodka bottle like a hungry calf consuming its mother’s milk

At the slightest effort, Liv reaches for the neck of a vodka bottle like a hungry calf consuming its mother’s milk; she never even comes for air. Sandra intoxicates her daughter with more alcohol when she learns about her ever-growing savings account (stocks in Smirnoff?), which she hopes to empty. Nice. She is not mother of the year.

There are also problems at Home Farm, where Harriet tries to suppress her feelings for Will, who begins to worry about whether his marriage to Kim should go through.

He even wonders what he’s ever seen in her, after Harriet reaffirms her love (so far stifling). Seriously? You’re the one that landed on your feet, mate; Kim is the one who trades down. Big time.