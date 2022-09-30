Soapwatch with JACI STEPHEN: Vivacious Glenda grabs the limelight

KROONSTREET

From day one, Glenda seemed like she’d been on the show forever, and the casting of Jodie Prenger was a masterstroke. George’s flamboyant sister wasted no time getting her feet not only under the table at the Rovers, but on top of it – in fact you can barely see the table because of her awesome presence.

She is excited about organizing the pub quiz and is furious when Daisy tells her that Jenny is going to do it because after Leo leaves for Canada she feels much better. Who can blame her?

She managed to put Canada and the tacky Leo aside in one fell swoop. That’s not just a card released from prison, it’s a whole package.

So, is Glenda behind Jenny’s “accident” at the newly mopped, causing her to spend the night in the ER? During her absence, Glenda of course wastes no time grabbing the microphone.

Thank goodness for newcomer, attorney Dee-Dee; she may be able to take some of the burden off Adam, who as a lawyer carries the weight of every case on his shoulders.

IT’S THE LOSS OF THE LAW Channique Sterling-Brown – Corrie lawyer Dee-Dee – was ready for law school when she chose drama school instead. Given how tough the acting world is, she may have taken the harder route.

Murder, property, divorce – you name it, he’s the expert. Students would have to queue to get to the law school he attended.

Dee-Dee’s first job was to call James’ club to try and negotiate a good exit deal for him. Now she’s taken on Stu’s case. Obviously she went to the same law school as Adam.

She quickly discovers that there is no trace of Stu’s DNA on Charlie’s bag and says retesting it will be expensive. However, Alya is determined to find the money.

From where, pray? Speed ​​​​Daal has no more than two customers per month. Is Lucy hiding the reason Stuart no longer wants to pursue the case?

Blimey! Dee-Dee is not only a lawyer, she is also Inspector Morse. Give the woman a free poppadom.

In more Bailey news, Tim buys Aggie a necklace to thank her for helping her choose Sally’s birthday present. Please stop this now; I can see where it’s going and I don’t like it.

EMMERDALE

Emmerdale debuted on October 16, 1972, so we can expect some big events this month. Aaron’s return is one of the highlights

No one likes a lurker, and the village has more than its fair share. Now it’s Terry’s turn, who lies in wait for Liv and demands that she retract her statement to the police.

After a fight she falls, hits her head and lies unconscious. In any case, it changes that she is no longer there due to alcohol, although she seems to spend more time unconscious than conscious.

Terry makes a hasty exit and runs into Aaron (right, yes, he’s back), who is arrested for assaulting him. Eventually, Aaron is released and arrives at the hospital, but will it be a case of too little, too late, hoping to make up for it?

Remember, Liv said she could never forgive him for abandoning her in her hour of need (in all honesty, there were many needy hours; thousands, in fact). Vinny still won’t let Aaron see her.

Nate is clearly pulling a leaf out of Liv’s book because he’s drunk again and joking about Mack’s affair. Ryan notices something is wrong and forces Mack to spill the beans.

If we insist that Mack tell Charity, will we be shocked when he goes about solving the situation with his one-night stand and the identity is revealed?

Anyone dare to try? I’m still thinking about Gabby. If it’s her, don’t worry, she won’t shut up. Gabby by name, Gabby by nature.

A fanfare for the big 5-0…

Ostensibly visiting for the dying Faith (we’re promised a heartbreaking ending), but when he finds Liv in the hospital, he’ll also have to deal with Chas having an affair with Al – if he finds out.

Of course he will. Other characters returning for the anniversary include Diane and Tracy. And there is a deadly storm. Time to start working on those wreaths?

OSTENDERS

Sam spends most of her life playing the Mean Girl and then explains why. It’s a tough job, and when she tries to tell Kat why she cheated on Phil (good luck with that), they get into an argument and Phil throws Sam out of the house.

You do wonder if all the orange juice Phil drinks has a detrimental effect on his behavior; at least when he drank he was unconscious much of the time.

With Keeble on his back, ‘frettnin’ to go after the rest of the fair’ unless Jimmie is dropped off defending Billy, he’s on a tight leash. When he sees Jonah grab Sam’s arm, he punches him, causing Jonah to “bore the fair” too.

With Shirley worried about telling Phil the “trump card,” Sam calls her bluff, but it backfires and Shirley drops the bomb that Sam has been scamming him for months. That’s a lot of frets. Why don’t you just go to Spain, Phil, and leave it to them?

Not for the first time. Why not just keep an overnight bag on the street? It would save a lot of time.

It’s all good news for Shirley, who decides to play detective and follow Phil to gather information she hopes to use to her advantage.