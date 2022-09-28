Snoop Dogg and Mike Epps film carjacking scene on the Atlanta set of comedy The Underdoggs

Snoop Dogg and Mike Epps were filmed Tuesday while filming a carjacking scene on the Atlanta set of their upcoming comedy The Underdoggs.

The rapper, 50, wore a white jacket with a red print, a white shirt with multiple gold chains and his hair in braids, and sunglasses.

The Long Beach, California native whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr. completed his ensemble in navy blue trousers and white sneakers.

Epps, 51, wore an olive green flannel top over a white shirt with a navy blue scarf around his neck. The actor topped it off with dark blue jeans and white Nike sneakers.

Snoop Dogg is producing the film with black creator Kenya Barris for his Death Row Pictures.

The film’s storyline follows Jaycen Jenning, Snoop’s “2J” character, a one-time NFL star who coaches a youth soccer team in an attempt to restart his career after a violation of the law. Charles Stone will direct the film, which was written by Danny Segal and Isaac Schamis.

The rapper says so in a statement Deadline“The Underdoggs is a really personal project for me as I have coached football for over 15 years at the Snoop Youth Football League which I started with my longtime business partner Constance Schwartz-Morini.

Epps was seen through the passenger-side window of a gold van while filming

“Giving back to the community through football has taught us so many invaluable life lessons that we have been able to share with children in similar situations to mine when I was growing up. I hope this film will shed light on the reality that children and adults face in the outdoors and in the complex world of football.”

“Snoop’s long-standing commitment to his community through his youth soccer league is immensely inspiring to all of us at MGM,” Chris Brearton, the company’s chief operating officer, MGM, said in a statement. “We are excited to partner with this incredible creative team to bring this great comedy to cinema audiences and to reinforce MGM’s commitment to the theatrical exhibit when it hits theaters in October.”

Schwartz-Morini said: “We’ve brought together the perfect team, from MGM to the creatives led by Kenya, to make this film a reality. I’m excited to build on my 10 years with the National Football League and broader work in the sports and entertainment industry to help Snoop bring this movie idea to life.”

The film is tentatively scheduled to hit theaters on October 20, 2023.