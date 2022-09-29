Snap up the Hamilton Beech crock pot on Amazon for $34.99 and make it a simmer pot

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission.

It’s the season for pumpkin spice, vanilla, and cinnamon scents, so snuggling up at home on fall nights is even cozier.

If you want to infuse your entire home without spending a fortune on scented candles, you only need one kit: a crock pot.

When you’re not using the Slow cooking pot For familiar stews and soups, you can add ingredients like cinnamon sticks, apple peels, orange peels, cloves, star anise, and nutmeg to the water and simmer to create a scented mist that evaporates throughout the house .

If you thought a slow cooker was just for cooking stews and meat, think again! It can be used as a powerful tool for home fragrance. Save the orange peel and apple peel, mix with cinnamon and star anise for warm fall scents that are fresh and natural as well as long-lasting to create a home that feels cozier for fall and winter. Trade

If you’re constantly shopping for scented candles and reed diffusers or refills for oil diffusers, you’ll save a fortune with the new $34.99 discount. Hamilton Beech 7-Quart Crock Pot It will warm your home with the natural and intense fragrance of your choice for as long as you want.

It’s also better for your health and overall sense of well-being, as even some of the most expensive candles are made from petroleum-based paraffin with artificial scents created by the manufacturer. With a crock pot filled with natural ingredients, you are in complete control of how you want your home to smell.

Add orange peel and herbs to the water and simmer in a crock pot to make a mist that will fill your entire home with a calming, relaxing aroma.

Not sure how to make a fragrance? Social media makes it easy, as you only have to search for ‘simmer pot’ on TikTok or Instagram to get millions of results from people sharing your scented creations. You’ll soon see that if you’re not already using a slow cooker in your home, you’re behind the trend.

Since there is no open flame, using the Hamilton Beech Slow Cooker because the fragrance is as safe as using it as food.

Simply turn the slow cooker on high and place it on the lid until the water comes up to temperature. Take off the lid. Your house will smell like you’ve been baking all day.

The Hamilton Beech 7-Quart Slow Cooker has an easy-to-use temperature dial so you can heat on high to create steam, then switch to low to maintain a light, fragrant mist.

“I bought this after being inspired by TikTok and it works better than I could have imagined,” praised one buyer. “It’s so simple to make a delicious scent, and the fragrance is so much warmer and more natural than candles.”

Another added: ‘This is the best appliance I’ve ever bought on Amazon. I use it every day.

the Clay pot Hamilton Beech it’s easy to clean in the dishwasher, which means you can easily switch between using it as fragrance or food.

Unlike other slow cookers, the $34.99 Hamilton Beech Slow Cooker is dishwasher safe, so you can switch between using it for cooking and home fragrance without scrubbing.

There are not many devices that have two useful functions and can indulge the senses of taste and smell for only $34.99. But make sure you head to Amazon fast as the 34 percent reduction is only active for a limited time.