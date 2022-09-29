Smiling Olivia Wilde looks radiant in crop top and leggings as she heads to the gym in LA

Olivia Wilde appeared in good spirits as she headed to her Los Angeles gym on Wednesday for a workout.

The actress, 38, showed off her toned physique while wearing a gray crop top that highlighted her midriff.

The film director also wore black leggings and a pair of matching sneakers for the outing.

Staying Fit: Olivia Wilde wore a gray crop top and black leggings when she arrived at her Los Angeles gym on Wednesday for a workout

Olivia wore a gray floral-print handbag and completed her look with sunglasses.

The star completed her outfit with gold bangles and let her dark brown locks fall loosely over her shoulders.

The outing comes after Olivia and her boyfriend Harry Styles attended the New York City premiere of her second directorial film, Don’t Worry Darling.

The pair were joined on the red carpet by co-stars such as Gemma Chan and Sydney Chandler, but Florence Pugh and Chris Pine were noticeably absent from the event after being swept up in the ongoing drama surrounding the psychological thriller film.

Radiant: Olivia emphasized her tight midriff in the garment while also wearing a pair of black trainers

Relaxed: letting her locks fall loosely over her shoulders, the star added to her look with sunglasses

Olivia and Harry confirmed their romance when they were seen holding hands at his agent’s wedding in Montecito, California, on January 3, 2021.

However, eyebrows were raised at how quickly she had moved on with her ex-fiancé, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, who she parted ways with in November 2020.

The exes are currently in a custody battle over their children, son Otis, eight, and daughter Daisy, five.

Olivia recently lashed out at claims of a crossover in her relationships, telling Vanity Fair magazine, “The complete notion that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate.

“Like any relationship that ends, this one doesn’t end overnight. Unfortunately Jason and I had a very bumpy road and we officially disbanded the relationship at the start of the pandemic.”

Drama: The outing comes after numerous controversies regarding Olivia’s new film Don’t Worry Darling, which she directed

In addition to directing the film, Olivia also starred as the cocktail-loving married mother of two Bunny in the Black Mirror-style psychological thriller.

Don’t Worry Darling tells the story of housewife Alice, played by Florence Pugh, whose husband Jack (Harry) moves them to a utopian community for his new business.

She begins to worry that her husband and his company are hiding terrible secrets as her life is turned upside down.

Notably missing from the premiere were protagonists Florence Pugh – who is filming Dune: Part Two abroad – and Chris Pine – who is in post-production on his feature film debut Poolman.

Thriller: Don’t Worry Darling tells the story of housewife Alice (Florence) whose husband Jack (Harry Styles) moves them to a utopian community for his new business

However, both actors attended the world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 5, where images of Harry appearing to spit on Chris went viral.

A video showed Harry sitting down next to Chris, who had clapped but stopped immediately when his costar sat down.

However, the video showed no spit, and a second clip from a different angle showed the two chatting politely just seconds later.

A representative of Chris later vehemently denied that there had been spat.

Dressed to perfection: Olivia and Harry both attended this month’s New York City premiere of Don’t Worry Darling at AMC’s Lincoln Square Theater

Florence would hate how Harry and Olivia got together and… definitely hated how the film was marketed to be overtly sexual.

And thanks to a leaked video from Shia showing that he quit and wasn’t fired by Olivia, everyone now knows the director called Florence “Miss Flo” behind her back.

Released in theaters on September 23, Don’t Worry Darling has received mixed reviews from critics, earning $37.4 million at the box office to date.