Sky News: Tim Gilbert and wife list their beachfront Sydney home for $4million

Sky News Australia presenter Tim Gilbert and his wife Josie are selling their beautiful beachfront home in south-east Sydney.

The 54-year-old, who was previously a sports presenter on Channel Nine’s Today show, has listed the five-bedroom, three-bathroom pad with a price guide of $4 million.

Purchased in 2012 for $1,595,000, the property in La Perouse will go under the hammer on November 5, reports Daily Telegraph.

The house has been approved for extensive renovations, including an extra bedroom, ensuite and basement.

Gilbert applied to make the additions five years ago, but never moved forward with the plans.

Located 17km from the CBD, the split level family home has sea views at Frenchmans Bay.

The spacious and airy pad combines modern chic with open plan living and has a holiday atmosphere.

Highlights include a ground-floor master bedroom that opens onto a private lawn and a second-floor entertainment deck.

There is also a stone kitchen complete with breakfast bar, gas range, two ovens and a terrazzo splashback.

Each of the five bedrooms are oversized, with two having walk-in wardrobes.

Located 17km from the CBD, the split level family home has sea views at Frenchmans Bay. (Image: lounge area)

The spacious and airy pad combines modern chic with open plan living and has a holiday atmosphere. (Pictured: the modern kitchen with breakfast bar)

Here you can see one of five spacious bedrooms

Highlights include reverse cycle air conditioning, ceiling fans and a double garage.

The Gilberts, parents of three children, plan to move to Dural.

The news presenter first rose to fame as a radio presenter on 2UE before landing a high-profile role on the Today show.

He left Nine in 2019 after 22 years to join Sky News as a sports reporter.