Six reasons to buy the iPhone 14 Plus over the iPhone 14 Pro Max

For the first time ever, Apple is selling two very large phones. There’s the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which starts at $1,100, and there’s the $899 iPhone 14 Plus, which goes on sale today. And while there are obvious differences between the two phones, they may not be as big as you think. Here are six reasons to save $200 and choose the iPhone 14 Plus over the Pro Max.

The display is still excellent

Like the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, the iPhone 14 Plus and 14 Pro Max have identical 6.7-inch screen sizes. But they are not exactly created equal. On the iPhone 14 Pro Max, you get several features not available on the Plus: ProMotion with a 120Hz refresh rate (versus 60Hz) and an always-on display.

The non-Pro iPhone 14 doesn’t have ProMotion or always-on, but it’s still a great display. Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

These are great features that Pro Max users will love. But if you’re coming from an iPhone 12 or XR, the screen on the Plus will be just as good as what you were used to on your old phone, just bigger. You’ve already lived for years without ProMotion or always on, so you don’t know what you’re missing – and the iPhone 14 Plus’ screen is still amazing.

Battery life is actually superior

We all know that iPhones get great battery life, but Apple claims that the iPhone 14 Plus gets the best battery life of any iPhone ever. We’ll be running our own tests soon, but early reviews confirm Apple’s estimates. Reviewers report battery life of 20-21 hours in video wear-and-tear tests, which is about an hour longer than the iPhone 14 Pro Max in similar tests.

In the real world, you’ll probably get several days of use out of the iPhone 14 Plus. According to The Verge’s Allison Johnson, “a day of moderate use with about two hours of screen time and plenty of time away from Wi-Fi only drained the battery by about 25 percent.” So if you’re upgrading from an iPhone 11 or even an iPhone 13, the improvement will be staggering: you’ll pretty much never have to worry about reaching for a charger again.

The cameras are still amazing

Aside from the Dynamic Island, the biggest difference between the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the 14 Plus is the rear camera. On the iPhone 14 Pro Max, you get a 48 MP main lens and a 12 MP telephoto camera, neither of which are found on the 14 Plus. In fact, the iPhone 14 has a camera similar to the iPhone 13, with a dual-camera setup that pairs a 12MP wide camera with a 12MP ultra-wide camera. But that doesn’t mean you won’t take great photos with the Plus.

It only has two cameras, but the iPhone 14 still takes very good pictures. Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

The processors are basically the same

Apple split the A15 processor into two variants with the iPhone 13 – a 4-core GPU for the iPhone 13 and 13 mini and a 5-core GPU variant for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max – and took it even further with the iPhone 14. iPhone 14 The Pro models have Apple’s latest A16 processor, while the iPhone 14 Plus has the advanced version of last year’s A15.

But while it may seem like a huge upgrade, it really isn’t. In our tests, the A16 is hardly faster than the A15 – certainly not something that will be noticeable in daily use. So if you buy an iPhone 14 Plus, it won’t feel slower than an iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The dynamic island is not yet a must-have

The iPhone 14 Pro Max’s biggest new feature isn’t hardware — it’s software. The Dynamic Island – which is a feature that lives inside the new camera cutout – is easily the most interesting and exciting feature of the new phone, and one that will be a standout on iPhones for years to come.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max’s Digital Island has plenty of potential, but it’s currently not living up to it. Foundry

But it’s not quite there yet. Most of the time, Dynamic Island is as lifeless as it is choppy, and even when iOS 16.1 launches with Live Activities, it will take some time for developers to properly update their apps to take advantage of it. It will be a few months before all that happens, and before then we’ll all be looking forward to the iPhone 15 Plus – which will probably also adopt the dynamic island.

It could save your life

Apple introduced two new iPhone features this year: Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite. These two features could very well save your life one day — and they’re available on all iPhone 14 models, Pro or not.