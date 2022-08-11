Sir Paul McCartney’s brother-in-law, John Eastman, dies aged 83 after battling pancreatic cancer

<!–

Sir Paul McCartney’s brother-in-law died on Tuesday at the age of 83 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

John, who had known Paul for over 50 years, was the brother of Linda Eastman McCartney, the Beatles legend’s first and famous wife to die in 1998.

The singer, 80, paid tribute to the famous lawyer on Instagram on Thursday with a photo of the couple doing yoga poses.

Paul wrote: ‘My dear brother-in-law, John Eastman, has passed away. Now that we have known each other for over 50 years, it is an extremely sad time for me and our families.”

‘John was a great man. One of the nicest and brightest people I have been fortunate enough to have known in my life. Not only did he help me tremendously in my business dealings as my attorney, but as a friend he was hard to beat.

His sense of humor always shone through in everything he did and his devotion to his family was supreme. We’ve had so many fun times together over the years, but when it came time to get serious, he was unbeatable.

He continued: ‘There is so much more to say about his incredible qualities, but words can hardly describe his passion for life and our affection for this wonderful man. He will be sorely missed, but always held dear in the hearts of those of us who knew and loved him.

Paul ended the touching post with a parting message: ‘See ya Johnny! Love Paul’

John’s father, Lee, was a well-known lawyer and trained his son to become Paul’s music attorney.

John guided Paul through the breakup of the Beatles, his solo career and all the ventures that have come over the years.