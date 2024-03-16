Sir Lenny Henry’s Comic Relief swansong is watched by 3.6million viewers as comedy legend ends his 39 year hosting role by raising £38.6million for charity

Sir Lenny Henry’s last time hosting Comic Relief’s star-studded Red Nose Day show was watched by an average of 3.6 million viewers, according to overnight figures.

The annual fundraising programme, which featured a host of comedy sketches, musical performances and tributes to Sir Lenny, saw a notable increase in viewers compared to last year’s average of 2.9 million.

It also had a peak audience of 4.3 million, up from last year’s 3.4 million, the BBC has said.

Appearances from Hollywood actors and an appearance by Sir Lenny during the show helped raise £38,631,548 for Comic Relief so far, the charity has announced.

Dudley-born actor Sir Lenny, who co-founded Comic Relief in 1985 with Love Actually screenwriter Richard Curtis, praised the public for donating “so generously”.

“My last time hosting the show has been incredibly special and I’m already thinking about what we can do to make next year, our 40th anniversary, even more so,” he said.

‘The money raised tonight is phenomenal. For the British public to give so generously while struggling through a cost of living crisis is to me one of the most beautiful things about this country. We never stop worrying.’

Sir Lenny hosted the show alongside Davina McCall, Love Island host Maya Jama, Doctor Who star David Tennant, actor and comedian Romesh Ranganathan, The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett, Take Me Out star Paddy McGuinness and podcaster Rosie Ramsey .

Reflecting on Sir Lenny’s legacy, McCall told the British TV star during the show that he was “irreplaceable”.

“On behalf of all of us here tonight, and of course the entire nation, I have to say that you are 100% completely, completely – am I right when I say – he is irreplaceable,” she said.

Sir Lenny said: ‘I don’t want to make too much of a fuss, it’s been an honor and a pleasure… it’s not about me, it’s about the joy and the money, it’s about the comedy and the compassion.’

The show also surprised Sir Lenny by filling the audience with people whose lives had been positively affected by his work with Comic Relief.

Addressing the audience, Sir Lenny said: ‘It’s great to see you all, thank you very much.’

McCall added: “We could have filled a thousand studios with the people you and Comic Relief have helped.”

McFly opened the show with a medley of songs including Walk This Way by Run-DMC featuring Aerosmith, One Way Or Another by Blondie, Uptown Girl by Billy Joel and the group’s hit song All About You.

Elsewhere in the show, Hollywood actors including Julia Roberts, Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant and Liam Neeson appeared to battle it out to be named the most famous in a comedy sketch.

The cast of spoof comedy series W1A, including Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville and Spaced actress Jessica Hynes, reunited to search for a new host, with Steve Coogan appearing as his alter-ego Alan Partridge alongside comedian and actor Tim Key.

There were also musical performances from Paloma Faith and the West End stage show Just For One Day, based on the 1985 Live Aid benefit concert, organized by Sir Bob Geldof and Midge Ure.

A parody of the hit show The Traitors was also broadcast, featuring celebrities including comedians Catherine Tate, David Walliams and Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey playing contestants from this year’s series.

In a music video, Sir Lenny joked that he wanted to turn 10 Downing Street into a “dope ass Premier Inn” while singing a parody of the Oscar-nominated song I’m Just Ken from blockbuster Barbie.

The comedian wore a white fur coat and blonde wig as he sang I’m Just Len and considered becoming Prime Minister, following his last stint as host of Red Nose Day.

After the video aired, Sir Lenny joked that he had planned the song “long before” Barbie actor Ryan Gosling performed it at this year’s Oscars.

Money raised by Red Nose Day goes to organizations that help tackle homelessness, poverty and mental health, along with other causes in the UK and around the world.

Comic Relief is a British charity whose aim is “to help put food on plates, cover heads and keep little ones safe”.