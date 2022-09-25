Sir Keir Starmer accuses Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng of ‘taking the p***’ with tax-cutting Budget

Sir Keir Starmer has accused the Tories of ‘puzzling voters’ with their massive tax cuts mini-budget as he gears up for the Labor Party Conference.

The normally mild-mannered party leader lashed out after Friday’s “tax event” cut income taxes, corporate taxes and stamp duties to boost economic growth.

The limit on banker bonuses was also removed by Chancellor Kwarteng as he made the biggest change to the tax system in 50 years.

But after removing the top 45p income tax rate paid by those earning £150,000 or more, he was accused of helping only the super-rich at the expense of everyone else.

He and Prime Minister Liz Truss have defended their ‘trickle down’ approach, insisting that the entire economy will benefit.

Sir Keir will open the Labor Party Conference in Liverpool today and address activists last night.

He said the government’s “driving ideology” now is to “make the rich richer and do nothing for the working people.”

“If you made a million pounds yesterday, you got a £55,000 tax cut, enough to pay a nurse,” he said.

“It’s not dripping down, it’s the piss.”

Sir Keir will use the Labor conference to address voters angry at ’12 years of failure’ among the Conservatives.

The Labor leader announced plans to end reliance on fossil fuels, with all of the country’s electricity being generated by renewable and nuclear power by 2030.

Labor claims the plan would save UK households a total of £93bn over the rest of the decade – or an average saving of £475 for each household each year.

Sir Keir said the plan would also allow the UK to be free from “exposure to dictators” after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine sparked the current spike in global gas prices.

The green energy revolution is being presented as an alternative path to growth after Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng proposed a massive package of tax cuts in Friday’s mini-budget in hopes of reviving a sluggish economy.

Sir Keir used speeches to activists on the eve of the opening of the Labor conference in Liverpool to denounce the Downing Street ‘shower’, which he accused of ‘pranking’ by offering tax cuts to the rich and less support for poorer households.

According to details announced in The Observer ahead of the party’s annual conference, the Labor leader pledged to double the amount of onshore wind, triple solar and more than quadruple offshore wind energy by 2030.

The creation of a net carbon-free, self-sufficient electricity grid would lead to permanent lower energy bills and the independence of countries like Russia, Labor says.

The move could also create half a million jobs and make the UK the first country with a zero-emission electricity system.

Sir Keir said: ‘The British people are tired of skyrocketing energy bills and exposing our energy system to dictators.

“They want long-term solutions to lower the bills for good.”

Speaking to activists, Sir Keir said the Chancellor’s confession of the Tory’s economic failure will be hung ‘around their necks’ in the next election campaign.

He said, ‘There is a change in the air. There is an atmosphere, there is a feeling that Labor is ready to deliver.

“And do we need no change after 12 years of this downpour, 12 years of failure under this government, wages stagnating for 10 years, public services on their knees.”

It is already clear that Friday’s Chancellor’s mini-budget will set the dividing lines for the next general election, with Sir Keir telling Labor supporters: ‘I disagreed with almost everything he said in that financial statement yesterday, except his opening sentence, when he said that there is a ‘vicious circle of stagnation’.

“He’s right about that and it’s their vicious circle of stagnation. That is the verdict of 12 years of Tory rule, a vicious circle of stagnation and we must hang that around their necks.’

The former director of the public prosecutor’s office said it is good if ‘someone caught in the act actually pleads guilty’.

The Labor leader’s relationship with union leaders has been strained by his refusal to fully support the wave of strikes sparked by the cost of living crisis.

But he insisted he would lead the “most pro-union Labor government you’ve ever seen,” and promised a Green Paper on labor rights within 100 days of an election victory.

The conference is vital for Sir Keir to present himself as an alternative prime minister to Mrs Truss, with the next election expected in 2024.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of the Unite union, told the BBC that the Labor leader must be ‘brave’ in his economic policies and not ‘stand still’ to come to power.

The conference officially begins on Sunday, with a tribute to the Queen and a rendition of the national anthem.